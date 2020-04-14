Migrant workers defy lockdown in Mumbai, demand they be sent to native places

After learning about the extension of the nationwide lockdown, a large group of migrant labourers gathered in Bandra railway station in Mumbai demanding they be sent to native places amid lockdown. However, they dispersed later after police and local leaders intervened.

Several migrant labourers, staying put at a temporary shelter nearby, had gathered outside Bandra (West) railway station after learning about the lockdown extension until May 3, and began to panic and started assembling at the locality.

Mumbai: A large group of migrant labourers gathered in Bandra, demanding for permission to return to their native states. They later dispersed after police and local leaders intervened and asked them to vacate. pic.twitter.com/uKdyUXzmnJ — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020 ×

However, after the police arrived, the crowd dispersed sometime later.

According to reports, many labourers fear food shortage and reportedly gathered to protest.

Later the police and some authorities assured them that ration will be distributed and they must maintain a line for the same.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the situation at Bandra station where migrant workers gathered now under control.