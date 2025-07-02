/Mid-air panic? SpiceJet Goa-Pune flight's window frame nearly pops out - Watch VIDEO

A SpiceJet aircraft's window frame dislodged mid-air on Tuesday, creating panic among the passengers, travelling from Goa to Pune. The airline on Wednesday clarified that the cabin pressurisation remained normal and passengers' safety was not compromised.

The incident came to light after a passenger posted a video of the window nearly popping out, on social media X.

"#SpiceJet from Goa to Pune today. The whole interior window assembly just fell off mid flight. And this flight is now supposed to take off and head to Jaipur. Wonder if it’s airworthy..” the passenger wrote on X.

Flight SG1080 was on its way to Pune when the incident happened mid-air. However, the frame was fixed once the aircraft landed safely at the Pune airport.

Calling it a "cosmetic window frame", SpiceJet issued a statement, saying that it "did not compromise the safety or integrity of the aircraft in any way."

"A cosmetic window frame on one of SpiceJet's Q400 aircraft became loose during flight and was found dislodged. It is important to note that this was a non-structural trim component, fitted onto the window for the purpose of shade," the airline added.

"Cabin pressurisation remained normal throughout the flight, and there was no impact on passenger safety," it added.

It further stressed that Q400 aircraft are equipped with multiple layers of window panes, "including a robust, pressure-bearing outer pane, ensuring that passenger safety is never at risk, even in the unlikely event of a superficial or cosmetic component coming loose."

It added that the frame was fixed upon landing at the next station, in accordance with standard maintenance procedures.