Madras High Court lauds CB-CID probe; orders protection and paid-leave for lady cop witness

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has appreciated the CB-CID police for their quick investigation and searches, that led to the arrest of five cops of the Sathankulam Police station, in connection with the custodial death of father-son duo Jayaraj and Bennix.

The High Court which has taken suo-motu cognizance of the crime has been at the forefront of ensuring that the probe is expedited and justice is delivered. Be it with regards filing of murder charges or the arrest of Policemen that court has overseen important development in the case.

The Court had asked the CB-CID to probe the case till such time the CBI takes it over, to ensure that the crucial evidence is not destroyed. It was Tamil Nadu Chief Minister who had made a public announcement about the case being handed over two the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI).

So far, Sub Inspectors Raguganesh, Balakrishnan, Constables Murugan, Muthuraj and inspector Sridhar of the Sathankulam Police station have been arrested. There were photos and videos doing the rounds, of people from Sathankulam bursting crackers and celebrating the arrest of the cops.

During a hearing on Thursday, the court ordered that the witness in the case, policewoman Revathy be provided adequate protection and also paid leave.

A Division Bench of Justice PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi called up Revathy and spoke to her over the phone for a few minutes.

The Bench had sought details on the number of persons arrested, numbers of persons charged and the details of those who have been charged under these cases. Questions were also raised pertaining to which court these arrested persons would be produced before.

In its response, the government stated that the investigation has been conducted at Sathankulam Police station, government hospital and also the sub-jail. Based on the questioning of Head Constable, Revathy, a case has been registered against 5 cops from the Sathankulam station for IPC Section 302(murder). 3 woos would be appearing before the Kovilpatti magistrate and continuous investigation is underway, it was added.

The Bench also added that considering the challenges involved in taking the accused to the Kovilpatti Magistrate, over 100kms away, powers would be granted for Tuticorin Chief Judicial Magistrate to handle the case.