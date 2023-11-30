Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election result 2023 LIVE: Full constituency-wise candidate list of BJP and Congress

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election result 2023 LIVE: Check the constituency-specific roster of candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023, as the state prepares to cast votes to select its 230 representatives in a singular phase on November 17.

MP Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates - The stage is prepared for an intense face-off in Madhya Pradesh as the eagerly awaited assembly election results draw near. The counting of the votes cast will start today, at 08:00 am IST. All eyes are on the clash between Congress and BJP as the Assembly results are billed for the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election.

Stringent security measures have been implemented in 52 district headquarters to guarantee a seamless and transparent electoral process.

The term of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, lasting for five years, is set to conclude on January 6, 2024. The electoral process for a fresh legislative assembly was conducted in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 2023, encompassing a single-phase election.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Total voters

According to PTI, Madhya Pradesh has a total electorate count of 5,60,50,925, comprising 2,88,25,607 males, 2,72,33,945 females, and 1,373 individuals identifying as the third gender. The voter turnout in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections reached 77.15 percent. Additionally, the Election Commission of India (ECI) authorized individuals aged 80 and above, as well as those with physical challenges, to exercise their voting rights from the comfort of their homes using ballot papers in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections of 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Main parties

In Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) stand as the primary political forces. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati and the Samajwadi Party (SP) also hold significance in the state's political landscape. In the 2018 elections, BJP secured 109 seats, while BSP and SP won 2 and 1 seat(s) respectively. Shivraj Chouhan assumed the role of Chief Minister in 2005 and was subsequently sworn in again in 2008 and 2013.



Complete constituency-wise list of BJP and Congress candidates in Madhya Pradesh

Constituency Number Constituency Name BJP Candidates Congress Candidates 1 Sheopur Durgalal Vijay Babu Jandel 2 Vijaypur Babulal Mewra Ramniwas Rawat 3 Sabalagadh Sarla Vijendra Rawat Baijnath Kushwah 4 Jaura Subedar Singh Sikarwar Rajodha Pankaj Upadhyay 5 Sumaoli Adal Singh Kansana Ajab Singh Kushwah 6 Morena Raghuraj Singh Kansana Dinesh Gurjar 7 Dimani Narendra Singh Tomar Ravindra Singh Tomar 8 Ambah Kamlesh Jatav Devendra Ramnarayan Sakhwar 9 Ater Arvind Singh Bhadoria Hemant Satyadev Katare 10 Bhind Narendra Singh Kushwah Chaudhary Rakesh Chaturvedi 11 Lahar Ambrish Sharma Guddu Dr Govind Singh 12 Mehgaon Rakesh Shukla Rahul Singh Bhadauria 13 Gohad Lal Singh Arya Keshav Desai 14 Gwalior Rural Bharat Singh Kushwah Sahab Singh Gurjar 15 Gwalior Pradhuman Singh Tomar Sunil Sharma 16 Gwalior East Maya Singh Dr Satish Sikarwar 17 Gwalior South Narayan Singh Kushwah Praveen Pathak 18 Bhitarwar Mohan Singh Rathore Lakhan Singh Yadav 19 Dabara Imarti Devi Suresh Raje 20 Sewda Pradeep Agarwal Ghanshyam Singh 21 Bhander Ghanshyam Pironiya Phool Singh Baraiya 22 Datia Narottam Mishra Rajendra Bharti 23 Karera Ramesh Prasad Khatik Pragilal Jatav 24 Pohari Suresh Dhakad Kailash Kushwah 25 Shivpuri Devendra Kumar Jain KP Singh 26 Pichhore Preetam Lodhi Arvind Singh Lodhi 27 Kolaras Mahendra Ramsingh Yadav Baijnath Singh Yadav 28 Bamori Mahendra Singh Sisodia Rishi Agrawal 29 Guna Panna Lal Shakya Pankaj Kaneria 30 Chachoda Priyanka Meena Lakshman Singh 31 Raghogarh Hirendra Singh Banti Banna Jaivardhan Singh 32 Ashok Nagar Jajpal Singh Jajji Haribabu Rai 33 Chanderi Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi Gopal Singh Chauhan Daggi Raja 34 Mungaoli Brajendra Singh Yadav Rao Yadvendra Yadav 35 Bina Mahesh Rai Nirmala Sapre 36 Khurai Bhupendra Singh Raksha Singh Rajput 37 Surkhi Govind Singh Rajput Neeraj Sharma 38 Deori Brijbihari Pateriya Harsh Yadav 39 Rehli Gopal Bhargava Jyoti Patel 40 Naryawali Pradeep Lariya Surendra Choudhary 41 Sagar Shailendra Kumar Jain Nidhi Sunil Jain 42 Banda Veerendra Singh Lodhi Tarvar Singh Lodhi 43 Tikamgarh Rakesh Giri Yadvendra Singh 44 Jatara Harishankar Khatik Kiran Ahirwar 45 Prithvipur Dr Shishupal Yadav Nitendra Singh Rathore 46 Niwari Anil Jain Amit Rai Jijoura 47 Khargapur Rahul Singh Lodhi Chanda Surendra Singh Gaur 48 Maharajpur Kamakhya Pratap Singh Neeraj Vinod Dixit 49 Chandla Dileep Ahirwar Harprasad Anuragi 50 Rajnagar Arvind Pateriya Kunwar Vikram Singh 51 Chhatarpur Lalita Yadav Alok Chaturvedi 52, Bijawar Rajesh Kumar Shukla Charan Singh Yadav 53 Malhara Kunwar Pradyumna Singh Lodhi Sadhvi Ram Siya Bharti 54 Pathariya Lakhan Patel Rao Brajendra Singh 55 Damoh Jayant Malaiya Ajay Kumar Tandon 56 Jabera Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi Pratap Singh 57 Hatta Umadevi Lalchand Khatik Pradeep Khatik 58 Pawai Prahlad Lodhi Pandit Mukesh Nayak 59 Gunnour Rajesh Kumar Verma Jeevan Lal Siddharth 60 Panna Brijendra Pratap Singh Bharat Milan Pandey 61 Chitrakoot Surendra Singh Gaharwar Neelanshu Chaturvedi 62 Raigaon Pratima Bagri Kalpana Verma 63 Satna Ganesh Singh Dabbu Siddharth Sukhlal Kushwaha 64 Nagod Nagendra Singh Dr Rashmi Singh 65 Maihar Shrikant Chaturvedi Dharmesh Ghai 66 Amarpatan Ramkhelawan Patel Dr Rajendra Kumar Singh 67 Rampur Baghelan Vikram Singh Ram Shankar Payasi 68 Sirmour Divyaraj Singh Ramgarib Vanvasi 69 Semariya KP Tripathi Abhay Mishra 70 Teonthar Siddharth Tiwari Raj Rama Shankar Singh 71 Mauganj Pradeep Patel Sukhendra Singh Banna 72 Deotalab Girish Gautam Padmesh Gautam 73 Mangawan Engineer Narendra Prajapati Babita Saket 74 Rewa Rajendra Shukla Rajendra Sharma 75 Gurh Nagendra Singh Kapidhwaj Singh 76 Churhat Shardendu Tiwari Ajay Arjun Singh 77 Sidhi Riti Pathak Gyan Singh 78 Sihawal Vishwamitra Pathak Kamleshwar Indrajeet Kumar 79 Chitrangi Radha Singh Manik Singh 80 Singarauli Ram Niwas Shah Renu Shah 81 Devsar Rajendra Meshram Bansmani Prasad Verma 82 Dhouhani Kunwar Singh Tekam Kamlesh Singh 83 Beohari Sharad Juglal Kol Ramlakhan Singh 84 Jaisinghnagar Manisha Singh Narendra Singh Maravi 85 Jaitpur Jai Singh Maravi Uma Dhurvey 86 Kotama Dilip Jaiswal Suneel Saraf 87 Anuppur Bisahulal Singh Ramesh Kumar Singh 88 Pushprajgarh Heera Singh Shyam Phundelal Singh Marko 89 Bandhavgarh Shivnarayan Singh Savitri Singh Dhurve 90 Manpur Meena Singh Tilak Raj Singh 91 Badwara Dhirendra Bahadur Singh Vijayraghvendra Singh 92 Vijayraghavgarh Sanjay Pathak Neeraj Baghel 93 Mudwara Sandip Shriprasad Jaiswal Mithlesh Jain 94 Bahoriband Pranay Prabhat Pandey Kunwar Saurabh Singh 95 Patan Ajay Vishnoi Neelesh Awasthi 96 Bargi Neeraj Singh Lodhi Sanjay Yadav 97 Jabalpur East Anchal Sonkar Lakhan Ghanghoriya 98 Jabalpur North Abhilash Pandey Vinay Saxena 99 Jabalpur Cantt Ashok Ishwardas Rohani Abhishek Chintu Chouksey 100 Jabalpur West Rakesh Singh Tarun Bhanot 101 Panagar Susheel Kumar Tiwari Rajesh Patel 102 Sihora Santosh Varkade Ekta Thakur 103 Shahpura Omprakash Dhurwey Bhoopendra Maravi 104 Dindori Pankaj Singh Tekam Omkar Singh Markam 105 Bichhiya Vijay Anand Maravi Narayan Singh Patta 106 Niwas Faggan Singh Kulaste Chain Singh Warkade 107 Mandla Sampatia Uikey Dr Ashok Marskole 108 Baihar Bhagat Singh Netam Sanjay Uikey 109 Lanji Rajkumar Karrahe Hina Likhiram Kaware 110 Paraswada Ram Kishor Kawre Madhu Bhagat 111 Balaghat Gaurishankar Chaturbhuj Bisen Anubha Munjare 112 Waraseoni Pradeep Amratlal Jaiswal Vivek Vicky Patel 113 Katangi Gaurav Singh Pardhi Bodh Singh Bhagat 114 Barghat Kamal Marskole Arjun Singh 115 Seoni Dinesh Rai Anand Panjwani 116 Keolari Rakesh Pal Singh Rajneesh Harbansh Singh 117 Lakhanadon Vijay Uikey Yogendra Singh Baba 118 Gotegaon Mahendra Nagesh Narmada Prasad Prajapati 119 Narsingpur Prahlad Singh Patel Lakhan Singh Patel 120 Tendukheda Vishwanath Singh Sanjay Sharma 121 Gadarwara Uday Pratap Singh Suneeta Patel 122 Junnardeo Nathan Shah Kevreti Sunil Uikey 123 Amarwara Monika Manmohan Shah Batti Kamlesh Pratap Shah 124 Chourai Lakhan Kumar Varma Choudhary Sujeet Mer Singh 125 Sausar Nanabhau Mohod Vijay Revnath Chore 126. Chhindwara Vivek Bunty Sahu Kamal Nath 127 Parasiya Jyoti Dehariya Sohanlal Valmik 128 Pandhurna Prakash Bhau Uikey Nilesh Pusaram Uikey 129 Multai Chandrashekhar Deshmukh Sukhdev Panse 130 Amla Dr Yogesh Pandagre Manoj Malve 131 Betul Hemant Vijay Khandelwal Nilay Vinod Daga 132 Ghodadongri Ganga Sajjan Singh Uikey Rahul Uikey 133 Bhainsdehi Mahendra Kesharsingh Chouhan Dharmu Singh Sirsam 134 Timarni Sanjay Shah Makdai Abhijeet Shah 135 Harda Kamal Patel Dr Ramkishore Dogne 136 Seoni Malwa Premshanker Kunjilal Verma Ajay Balram Singh Patel 137 Hoshangabad Dr Sita Sharan Sharma Girija Shankar Sharma 138 Sohagpur Vijaypal Singh Pushpraj Singh 139 Pipariya Thakur Das Nagwanshi Veerendra Belwanshi 140 Udaipura Narendra Shivaji Patel Devendra Singh Patel 141 Bhojpur Surendra Patwa Rajkumar Patel 142 Sanchi Dr Prabhuram Choudhary Dr GC Gautam 143 Silwani Rampal Singh Devendra Patel 144 Vidisha Mukesh Tandon Shashank Shrikrishan Bhargava 145 Basoda Harisingh Raghuvanshi Nishank Jain 146 Kurwai Hari Singh Sapre Rani Ahirwar 147 Sironj Umakant Sharma Gagnendra Singh Raghuvanshi 148 Shamshabad Surya Prakash Meena Sindhu Vikram Singh 149 Berasia Vishnu Khatri Jayshree Harikaran 150 Bhopal Uttar Alok Sharma Atif Arif Aqueel 151 Narela Vishvas Sarang Manoj Shukla 152 Bhopal Dakshina-Pashchim Bhagwan Das Sabnani PC Sharma 153 Bhopal Madhya Dhruv Narayan Singh Arif Masood 154 Govindpura Krishna Gaur Ravindra Sahu 155 Huzur Rameshwar Sharma Naresh Gyanchandani 156 Budhni Shivraj Singh Chouhan Vikram Mastal Sharma 157 Ashta Gopal Singh Engineer Kamal Singh Chauhan 158 Icchawar Karan Singh Verma Shailendra Patel 159 Sehore Sudesh Rai Shashank Ramesh Saxena 160 Narsinghgarh Mohan Sharma Girish Bhandari 161 Biaora Narayan Singh Panwar Purushottam Dangi 162 Rajgarh Amarsingh Yadav Bapusingh Tanwar 163 Khilchipur Kunwar Hajarilal Dangi Priyavrat Singh 164 Sarangpur Gotam Tetwal Kala Mahesh Malviya 165 Susner Vikram Singh Rana Bhairon Singh Bapu 166 Agar Dr Madhu Gehlot Vipin Wankhede 167 Shajapur Arun Bhimawad Hukumsingh Karada 168 Shujalpur Inder Singh Parmar Ramveer Singh Sikarwar 169 Kalapipal Ghanshyam Chandravanshi Kunal Choudhary 170 Sonkatch Dr Rajesh Sonkar Sajjan Singh Verma 171 Dewas Gayatri Raje Puar Pradeep Choudhary 172 Hatpipliya Manoj Narayan Singh Choudhary Rajveer Singh Baghel 173 Khategaon Aashish Govind Sharma Deepak Kailash Joshi 174 Bagli Murali Bhanwara Gopal Bhonsale 175 Mandhata Narayan Patel Uttam Pal Singh 176 Harsud Kunwar Vijay Shah Sukhram Salve 177 Khandwa Kanchan Mukesh Tanve Kundan Malviya 178 Pandhana Chhaya More Rupali Nandu Bare 179 Nepanagar Manju Rajendra Dadu Gendu Bai Chauhan 180 Burhanpur Archana Chitnis Thakur Surendra Singh 181 Bhikangaon Nanda Brahmane Jhuma Solanki 182 Badwaha Sachin Birla Narendra Patel 183 Maheshwar Rajkumar Mev Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho 184 Kasrawad Atmaram Patel Sachin Subhashchandra Yadav 185 Khargone Balkrishan Patidar Ravi Rameshchandra Joshi 186 Bhagwanpura Chandar Singh Waskle Kedar Chidabhai Dawar 187 Sendhwa Antarsingh Raoji Arya Montu Solanki 188 Rajpur Antar Devisingh Patel Bala Bachchan 189 Pansemal Shyam Barde Chandrabhaga Kirade 190 Barwani Premsingh Patel Rajan Mandloi 191 Alirajpur Nagarsingh Chouhan Mukesh Patel 192 Jobat Vishal Rawat Sena Mahesh Patel 193 Jhabua Bhanu Bhuriya Dr Vikrant Bhuria 194 Thandla Kalsingh Bhabar Veersingh Bhuriya 195 Petlawad Nirmala Dilipsingh Bhuriya Valsingh Maida 196 Sardarpur Welsingh Bhuriya Pratap Grewal 197 Gandhwani Sardar Singh Mehda Umang Singhar 198 Kukshi Jaydeep Patel Surendrasingh Honey Baghel 199 Manawar Shivaram Kannoj Dr Hiralal Alawa 200 Dharampuri Kalusingh Thakur Panchilal Meda 201 Dhar Neena Vikram Verma Prabha Gautam 202 Badnawar Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon Bhanvarsingh Shekhawat 203 Depalpur Manoj Nirbhaysingh Patel Vishal Jagdish Patel 204 Indore-1 Kailash Vijayvargiya Sanjay Shukla 205 Indore-2 Ramesh Mendola Chintamani Chaukse Chintu 206 Indore-3 Rakesh Golu Shukla Deepak Mahesh Joshi 207 Indore-4 Malini Laxman Singh Gaur Raja Mandhwani 208 Indore-5 Mahendra Hardia Satyanarayan Patel 209 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow Usha Thakur Ramkishore Shukla 210 Rau Madhu Verma Jitu Patwari 211 Sanwer Tulsiram Silawat Reena Baurasi Setiya 212 Nagda-Khachrod Dr Tejbahadur Singh Chauhan Dilip Singh Gurjar 213 Mahidpur Bahadur Singh Chouhan Dinesh Jain Boss 214 Tarana Tarachand Goyal Mahesh Parmar 215 Ghatiya Satish Malviya Ramlal Malviya 216 Ujjain North Anil Jain Kalukheda Maya Rajesh Trivedi 217 Ujjain South Dr Mohan Yadav Chetan Premnarayan Yadav 218 Badnagar Jitendra Uday Singh Pandya Murli Morwal 219 Ratlam Rural Mathura Lal Damar Laxman Singh Dindor 220 Ratlam City Chetanya Kumar Kashyap Paras Saklecha 221 Sailana Sangeeta Vijay Charel Harsh Vijay Gehlot 222 Jaora Rajendra Pandey Virendra Singh Solanki 223 Alote Dr Chintamani Malviya Manoj Chawla 224 Mandsaur Yashpal Singh Sisodiya Vipin Jain 225 Malhargarh Jagdish Dewra Parshuram Sisodia 226 Suwasra Hardeep Singh Dang Rakesh Patidar 227 Garoth Chandersingh Sisodia Subhash Kumar Sojatia 228 Manasa Anirudha Madhav Maroo Narendra Nahata 229 Neemuch Dilip Singh Parmar Umrao Singh Gurjar 230 Jawad Om Prakash Sakhlecha Samandar Patel