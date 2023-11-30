Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election result 2023 LIVE: Full constituency-wise candidate list of BJP and Congress
MP Assembly Election Result 2023 live: Full constituency-wise candidate list - Check the constituency-specific roster of candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023, as the state prepares to cast votes to select its 230 representatives in a singular phase on November 17.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election result 2023 LIVE: Check the constituency-specific roster of candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023, as the state prepares to cast votes to select its 230 representatives in a singular phase on November 17.
MP Assembly Elections Result 2023 LIVE
MP Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates - The stage is prepared for an intense face-off in Madhya Pradesh as the eagerly awaited assembly election results draw near. The counting of the votes cast will start today, at 08:00 am IST. All eyes are on the clash between Congress and BJP as the Assembly results are billed for the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election.
Stringent security measures have been implemented in 52 district headquarters to guarantee a seamless and transparent electoral process.
MP Assembly Election 2023
The term of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, lasting for five years, is set to conclude on January 6, 2024. The electoral process for a fresh legislative assembly was conducted in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 2023, encompassing a single-phase election.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Total voters
According to PTI, Madhya Pradesh has a total electorate count of 5,60,50,925, comprising 2,88,25,607 males, 2,72,33,945 females, and 1,373 individuals identifying as the third gender. The voter turnout in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections reached 77.15 percent. Additionally, the Election Commission of India (ECI) authorized individuals aged 80 and above, as well as those with physical challenges, to exercise their voting rights from the comfort of their homes using ballot papers in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections of 2023.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Main parties
In Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) stand as the primary political forces. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati and the Samajwadi Party (SP) also hold significance in the state's political landscape. In the 2018 elections, BJP secured 109 seats, while BSP and SP won 2 and 1 seat(s) respectively. Shivraj Chouhan assumed the role of Chief Minister in 2005 and was subsequently sworn in again in 2008 and 2013.
Complete constituency-wise list of BJP and Congress candidates in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023
|Constituency Number
|Constituency Name
|BJP Candidates
|Congress Candidates
|1
|Sheopur
|Durgalal Vijay
|Babu Jandel
|2
|Vijaypur
|Babulal Mewra
|Ramniwas Rawat
|3
|Sabalagadh
|Sarla Vijendra Rawat
|Baijnath Kushwah
|4
|Jaura
|Subedar Singh Sikarwar Rajodha
|Pankaj Upadhyay
|5
|Sumaoli
|Adal Singh Kansana
|Ajab Singh Kushwah
|6
|Morena
|Raghuraj Singh Kansana
|Dinesh Gurjar
|7
|Dimani
|Narendra Singh Tomar
|Ravindra Singh Tomar
|8
|Ambah
|Kamlesh Jatav
|Devendra Ramnarayan Sakhwar
|9
|Ater
|Arvind Singh Bhadoria
|Hemant Satyadev Katare
|10
|Bhind
|Narendra Singh Kushwah
|Chaudhary Rakesh Chaturvedi
|11
|Lahar
|Ambrish Sharma Guddu
|Dr Govind Singh
|12
|Mehgaon
|Rakesh Shukla
|Rahul Singh Bhadauria
|13
|Gohad
|Lal Singh Arya
|Keshav Desai
|14
|Gwalior Rural
|Bharat Singh Kushwah
|Sahab Singh Gurjar
|15
|Gwalior
|Pradhuman Singh Tomar
|Sunil Sharma
|16
|Gwalior East
|Maya Singh
|Dr Satish Sikarwar
|17
|Gwalior South
|Narayan Singh Kushwah
|Praveen Pathak
|18
|Bhitarwar
|Mohan Singh Rathore
|Lakhan Singh Yadav
|19
|Dabara
|Imarti Devi
|Suresh Raje
|20
|Sewda
|Pradeep Agarwal
|Ghanshyam Singh
|21
|Bhander
|Ghanshyam Pironiya
|Phool Singh Baraiya
|22
|Datia
|Narottam Mishra
|Rajendra Bharti
|23
|Karera
|Ramesh Prasad Khatik
|Pragilal Jatav
|24
|Pohari
|Suresh Dhakad
|Kailash Kushwah
|25
|Shivpuri
|Devendra Kumar Jain
|KP Singh
|26
|Pichhore
|Preetam Lodhi
|Arvind Singh Lodhi
|27
|Kolaras
|Mahendra Ramsingh Yadav
|Baijnath Singh Yadav
|28
|Bamori
|Mahendra Singh Sisodia
|Rishi Agrawal
|29
|Guna
|Panna Lal Shakya
|Pankaj Kaneria
|30
|Chachoda
|Priyanka Meena
|Lakshman Singh
|31
|Raghogarh
|Hirendra Singh Banti Banna
|Jaivardhan Singh
|32
|Ashok Nagar
|Jajpal Singh Jajji
|Haribabu Rai
|33
|Chanderi
|Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi
|Gopal Singh Chauhan Daggi Raja
|34
|Mungaoli
|Brajendra Singh Yadav
|Rao Yadvendra Yadav
|35
|Bina
|Mahesh Rai
|Nirmala Sapre
|36
|Khurai
|Bhupendra Singh
|Raksha Singh Rajput
|37
|Surkhi
|Govind Singh Rajput
|Neeraj Sharma
|38
|Deori
|Brijbihari Pateriya
|Harsh Yadav
|39
|Rehli
|Gopal Bhargava
|Jyoti Patel
|40
|Naryawali
|Pradeep Lariya
|Surendra Choudhary
|41
|Sagar
|Shailendra Kumar Jain
|Nidhi Sunil Jain
|42
|Banda
|Veerendra Singh Lodhi
|Tarvar Singh Lodhi
|43
|Tikamgarh
|Rakesh Giri
|Yadvendra Singh
|44
|Jatara
|Harishankar Khatik
|Kiran Ahirwar
|45
|Prithvipur
|Dr Shishupal Yadav
|Nitendra Singh Rathore
|46
|Niwari
|Anil Jain
|Amit Rai Jijoura
|47
|Khargapur
|Rahul Singh Lodhi
|Chanda Surendra Singh Gaur
|48
|Maharajpur
|Kamakhya Pratap Singh
|Neeraj Vinod Dixit
|49
|Chandla
|Dileep Ahirwar
|Harprasad Anuragi
|50
|Rajnagar
|Arvind Pateriya
|Kunwar Vikram Singh
|51
|Chhatarpur
|Lalita Yadav
|Alok Chaturvedi
|52,
|Bijawar
|Rajesh Kumar Shukla
|Charan Singh Yadav
|53
|Malhara
|Kunwar Pradyumna Singh Lodhi
|Sadhvi Ram Siya Bharti
|54
|Pathariya
|Lakhan Patel
|Rao Brajendra Singh
|55
|Damoh
|Jayant Malaiya
|Ajay Kumar Tandon
|56
|Jabera
|Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi
|Pratap Singh
|57
|Hatta
|Umadevi Lalchand Khatik
|Pradeep Khatik
|58
|Pawai
|Prahlad Lodhi
|Pandit Mukesh Nayak
|59
|Gunnour
|Rajesh Kumar Verma
|Jeevan Lal Siddharth
|60
|Panna
|Brijendra Pratap Singh
|Bharat Milan Pandey
|61
|Chitrakoot
|Surendra Singh Gaharwar
|Neelanshu Chaturvedi
|62
|Raigaon
|Pratima Bagri
|Kalpana Verma
|63
|Satna
|Ganesh Singh
|Dabbu Siddharth Sukhlal Kushwaha
|64
|Nagod
|Nagendra Singh
|Dr Rashmi Singh
|65
|Maihar
|Shrikant Chaturvedi
|Dharmesh Ghai
|66
|Amarpatan
|Ramkhelawan Patel
|Dr Rajendra Kumar Singh
|67
|Rampur Baghelan
|Vikram Singh
|Ram Shankar Payasi
|68
|Sirmour
|Divyaraj Singh
|Ramgarib Vanvasi
|69
|Semariya
|KP Tripathi
|Abhay Mishra
|70
|Teonthar
|Siddharth Tiwari Raj
|Rama Shankar Singh
|71
|Mauganj
|Pradeep Patel
|Sukhendra Singh Banna
|72
|Deotalab
|Girish Gautam
|Padmesh Gautam
|73
|Mangawan
|Engineer Narendra Prajapati
|Babita Saket
|74
|Rewa
|Rajendra Shukla
|Rajendra Sharma
|75
|Gurh
|Nagendra Singh
|Kapidhwaj Singh
|76
|Churhat
|Shardendu Tiwari
|Ajay Arjun Singh
|77
|Sidhi
|Riti Pathak
|Gyan Singh
|78
|Sihawal
|Vishwamitra Pathak
|Kamleshwar Indrajeet Kumar
|79
|Chitrangi
|Radha Singh
|Manik Singh
|80
|Singarauli
|Ram Niwas Shah
|Renu Shah
|81
|Devsar
|Rajendra Meshram
|Bansmani Prasad Verma
|82
|Dhouhani
|Kunwar Singh Tekam
|Kamlesh Singh
|83
|Beohari
|Sharad Juglal Kol
|Ramlakhan Singh
|84
|Jaisinghnagar
|Manisha Singh
|Narendra Singh Maravi
|85
|Jaitpur
|Jai Singh Maravi
|Uma Dhurvey
|86
|Kotama
|Dilip Jaiswal
|Suneel Saraf
|87
|Anuppur
|Bisahulal Singh
|Ramesh Kumar Singh
|88
|Pushprajgarh
|Heera Singh Shyam
|Phundelal Singh Marko
|89
|Bandhavgarh
|Shivnarayan Singh
|Savitri Singh Dhurve
|90
|Manpur
|Meena Singh
|Tilak Raj Singh
|91
|Badwara
|Dhirendra Bahadur Singh
|Vijayraghvendra Singh
|92
|Vijayraghavgarh
|Sanjay Pathak
|Neeraj Baghel
|93
|Mudwara
|Sandip Shriprasad Jaiswal
|Mithlesh Jain
|94
|Bahoriband
|Pranay Prabhat Pandey
|Kunwar Saurabh Singh
|95
|Patan
|Ajay Vishnoi
|Neelesh Awasthi
|96
|Bargi
|Neeraj Singh Lodhi
|Sanjay Yadav
|97
|Jabalpur East
|Anchal Sonkar
|Lakhan Ghanghoriya
|98
|Jabalpur North
|Abhilash Pandey
|Vinay Saxena
|99
|Jabalpur Cantt
|Ashok Ishwardas Rohani
|Abhishek Chintu Chouksey
|100
|Jabalpur West
|Rakesh Singh
|Tarun Bhanot
|101
|Panagar
|Susheel Kumar Tiwari
|Rajesh Patel
|102
|Sihora
|Santosh Varkade
|Ekta Thakur
|103
|Shahpura
|Omprakash Dhurwey
|Bhoopendra Maravi
|104
|Dindori
|Pankaj Singh Tekam
|Omkar Singh Markam
|105
|Bichhiya
|Vijay Anand Maravi
|Narayan Singh Patta
|106
|Niwas
|Faggan Singh Kulaste
|Chain Singh Warkade
|107
|Mandla
|Sampatia Uikey
|Dr Ashok Marskole
|108
|Baihar
|Bhagat Singh Netam
|Sanjay Uikey
|109
|Lanji
|Rajkumar Karrahe
|Hina Likhiram Kaware
|110
|Paraswada
|Ram Kishor Kawre
|Madhu Bhagat
|111
|Balaghat
|Gaurishankar Chaturbhuj Bisen
|Anubha Munjare
|112
|Waraseoni
|Pradeep Amratlal Jaiswal
|Vivek Vicky Patel
|113
|Katangi
|Gaurav Singh Pardhi
|Bodh Singh Bhagat
|114
|Barghat
|Kamal Marskole
|Arjun Singh
|115
|Seoni
|Dinesh Rai
|Anand Panjwani
|116
|Keolari
|Rakesh Pal Singh
|Rajneesh Harbansh Singh
|117
|Lakhanadon
|Vijay Uikey
|Yogendra Singh Baba
|118
|Gotegaon
|Mahendra Nagesh
|Narmada Prasad Prajapati
|119
|Narsingpur
|Prahlad Singh Patel
|Lakhan Singh Patel
|120
|Tendukheda
|Vishwanath Singh
|Sanjay Sharma
|121
|Gadarwara
|Uday Pratap Singh
|Suneeta Patel
|122
|Junnardeo
|Nathan Shah Kevreti
|Sunil Uikey
|123
|Amarwara
|Monika Manmohan Shah Batti
|Kamlesh Pratap Shah
|124
|Chourai
|Lakhan Kumar Varma
|Choudhary Sujeet Mer Singh
|125
|Sausar
|Nanabhau Mohod
|Vijay Revnath Chore
|126.
|Chhindwara
|Vivek Bunty Sahu
|Kamal Nath
|127
|Parasiya
|Jyoti Dehariya
|Sohanlal Valmik
|128
|Pandhurna
|Prakash Bhau Uikey
|Nilesh Pusaram Uikey
|129
|Multai
|Chandrashekhar Deshmukh
|Sukhdev Panse
|130
|Amla
|Dr Yogesh Pandagre
|Manoj Malve
|131
|Betul
|Hemant Vijay Khandelwal
|Nilay Vinod Daga
|132
|Ghodadongri
|Ganga Sajjan Singh Uikey
|Rahul Uikey
|133
|Bhainsdehi
|Mahendra Kesharsingh Chouhan
|Dharmu Singh Sirsam
|134
|Timarni
|Sanjay Shah Makdai
|Abhijeet Shah
|135
|Harda
|Kamal Patel
|Dr Ramkishore Dogne
|136
|Seoni Malwa
|Premshanker Kunjilal Verma
|Ajay Balram Singh Patel
|137
|Hoshangabad
|Dr Sita Sharan Sharma
|Girija Shankar Sharma
|138
|Sohagpur
|Vijaypal Singh
|Pushpraj Singh
|139
|Pipariya
|Thakur Das Nagwanshi
|Veerendra Belwanshi
|140
|Udaipura
|Narendra Shivaji Patel
|Devendra Singh Patel
|141
|Bhojpur
|Surendra Patwa
|Rajkumar Patel
|142
|Sanchi
|Dr Prabhuram Choudhary
|Dr GC Gautam
|143
|Silwani
|Rampal Singh
|Devendra Patel
|144
|Vidisha
|Mukesh Tandon
|Shashank Shrikrishan Bhargava
|145
|Basoda
|Harisingh Raghuvanshi
|Nishank Jain
|146
|Kurwai
|Hari Singh Sapre
|Rani Ahirwar
|147
|Sironj
|Umakant Sharma
|Gagnendra Singh Raghuvanshi
|148
|Shamshabad
|Surya Prakash Meena
|Sindhu Vikram Singh
|149
|Berasia
|Vishnu Khatri
|Jayshree Harikaran
|150
|Bhopal Uttar
|Alok Sharma
|Atif Arif Aqueel
|151
|Narela
|Vishvas Sarang
|Manoj Shukla
|152
|Bhopal Dakshina-Pashchim
|Bhagwan Das Sabnani
|PC Sharma
|153
|Bhopal Madhya
|Dhruv Narayan Singh
|Arif Masood
|154
|Govindpura
|Krishna Gaur
|Ravindra Sahu
|155
|Huzur
|Rameshwar Sharma
|Naresh Gyanchandani
|156
|Budhni
|Shivraj Singh Chouhan
|Vikram Mastal Sharma
|157
|Ashta
|Gopal Singh Engineer
|Kamal Singh Chauhan
|158
|Icchawar
|Karan Singh Verma
|Shailendra Patel
|159
|Sehore
|Sudesh Rai
|Shashank Ramesh Saxena
|160
|Narsinghgarh
|Mohan Sharma
|Girish Bhandari
|161
|Biaora
|Narayan Singh Panwar
|Purushottam Dangi
|162
|Rajgarh
|Amarsingh Yadav
|Bapusingh Tanwar
|163
|Khilchipur
|Kunwar Hajarilal Dangi
|Priyavrat Singh
|164
|Sarangpur
|Gotam Tetwal
|Kala Mahesh Malviya
|165
|Susner
|Vikram Singh Rana
|Bhairon Singh Bapu
|166
|Agar
|Dr Madhu Gehlot
|Vipin Wankhede
|167
|Shajapur
|Arun Bhimawad
|Hukumsingh Karada
|168
|Shujalpur
|Inder Singh Parmar
|Ramveer Singh Sikarwar
|169
|Kalapipal
|Ghanshyam Chandravanshi
|Kunal Choudhary
|170
|Sonkatch
|Dr Rajesh Sonkar
|Sajjan Singh Verma
|171
|Dewas
|Gayatri Raje Puar
|Pradeep Choudhary
|172
|Hatpipliya
|Manoj Narayan Singh Choudhary
|Rajveer Singh Baghel
|173
|Khategaon
|Aashish Govind Sharma
|Deepak Kailash Joshi
|174
|Bagli
|Murali Bhanwara
|Gopal Bhonsale
|175
|Mandhata
|Narayan Patel
|Uttam Pal Singh
|176
|Harsud
|Kunwar Vijay Shah
|Sukhram Salve
|177
|Khandwa
|Kanchan Mukesh Tanve
|Kundan Malviya
|178
|Pandhana
|Chhaya More
|Rupali Nandu Bare
|179
|Nepanagar
|Manju Rajendra Dadu
|Gendu Bai Chauhan
|180
|Burhanpur
|Archana Chitnis
|Thakur Surendra Singh
|181
|Bhikangaon
|Nanda Brahmane
|Jhuma Solanki
|182
|Badwaha
|Sachin Birla
|Narendra Patel
|183
|Maheshwar
|Rajkumar Mev
|Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho
|184
|Kasrawad
|Atmaram Patel
|Sachin Subhashchandra Yadav
|185
|Khargone
|Balkrishan Patidar
|Ravi Rameshchandra Joshi
|186
|Bhagwanpura
|Chandar Singh Waskle
|Kedar Chidabhai Dawar
|187
|Sendhwa
|Antarsingh Raoji Arya
|Montu Solanki
|188
|Rajpur
|Antar Devisingh Patel
|Bala Bachchan
|189
|Pansemal
|Shyam Barde
|Chandrabhaga Kirade
|190
|Barwani
|Premsingh Patel
|Rajan Mandloi
|191
|Alirajpur
|Nagarsingh Chouhan
|Mukesh Patel
|192
|Jobat
|Vishal Rawat
|Sena Mahesh Patel
|193
|Jhabua
|Bhanu Bhuriya
|Dr Vikrant Bhuria
|194
|Thandla
|Kalsingh Bhabar
|Veersingh Bhuriya
|195
|Petlawad
|Nirmala Dilipsingh Bhuriya
|Valsingh Maida
|196
|Sardarpur
|Welsingh Bhuriya
|Pratap Grewal
|197
|Gandhwani
|Sardar Singh Mehda
|Umang Singhar
|198
|Kukshi
|Jaydeep Patel
|Surendrasingh Honey Baghel
|199
|Manawar
|Shivaram Kannoj
|Dr Hiralal Alawa
|200
|Dharampuri
|Kalusingh Thakur
|Panchilal Meda
|201
|Dhar
|Neena Vikram Verma
|Prabha Gautam
|202
|Badnawar
|Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon
|Bhanvarsingh Shekhawat
|203
|Depalpur
|Manoj Nirbhaysingh Patel
|Vishal Jagdish Patel
|204
|Indore-1
|Kailash Vijayvargiya
|Sanjay Shukla
|205
|Indore-2
|Ramesh Mendola
|Chintamani Chaukse Chintu
|206
|Indore-3
|Rakesh Golu Shukla
|Deepak Mahesh Joshi
|207
|Indore-4
|Malini Laxman Singh Gaur
|Raja Mandhwani
|208
|Indore-5
|Mahendra Hardia
|Satyanarayan Patel
|209
|Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow
|Usha Thakur
|Ramkishore Shukla
|210
|Rau
|Madhu Verma
|Jitu Patwari
|211
|Sanwer
|Tulsiram Silawat
|Reena Baurasi Setiya
|212
|Nagda-Khachrod
|Dr Tejbahadur Singh Chauhan
|Dilip Singh Gurjar
|213
|Mahidpur
|Bahadur Singh Chouhan
|Dinesh Jain Boss
|214
|Tarana
|Tarachand Goyal
|Mahesh Parmar
|215
|Ghatiya
|Satish Malviya
|Ramlal Malviya
|216
|Ujjain North
|Anil Jain Kalukheda
|Maya Rajesh Trivedi
|217
|Ujjain South
|Dr Mohan Yadav
|Chetan Premnarayan Yadav
|218
|Badnagar
|Jitendra Uday Singh Pandya
|Murli Morwal
|219
|Ratlam Rural
|Mathura Lal Damar
|Laxman Singh Dindor
|220
|Ratlam City
|Chetanya Kumar Kashyap
|Paras Saklecha
|221
|Sailana
|Sangeeta Vijay Charel
|Harsh Vijay Gehlot
|222
|Jaora
|Rajendra Pandey
|Virendra Singh Solanki
|223
|Alote
|Dr Chintamani Malviya
|Manoj Chawla
|224
|Mandsaur
|Yashpal Singh Sisodiya
|Vipin Jain
|225
|Malhargarh
|Jagdish Dewra
|Parshuram Sisodia
|226
|Suwasra
|Hardeep Singh Dang
|Rakesh Patidar
|227
|Garoth
|Chandersingh Sisodia
|Subhash Kumar Sojatia
|228
|Manasa
|Anirudha Madhav Maroo
|Narendra Nahata
|229
|Neemuch
|Dilip Singh Parmar
|Umrao Singh Gurjar
|230
|Jawad
|Om Prakash Sakhlecha
|Samandar Patel
(With inputs from agencies)