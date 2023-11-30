LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election result 2023 LIVE: Full constituency-wise candidate list of BJP and Congress

30 November 2023Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 07:31 AM IST
main img

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

MP Assembly Election Result 2023 live: Full constituency-wise candidate list - Check the constituency-specific roster of candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023, as the state prepares to cast votes to select its 230 representatives in a singular phase on November 17.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election result 2023 LIVE: Check the constituency-specific roster of candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023, as the state prepares to cast votes to select its 230 representatives in a singular phase on November 17. 

MP Assembly Elections Result 2023 LIVE

MP Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates - The stage is prepared for an intense face-off in Madhya Pradesh as the eagerly awaited assembly election results draw near. The counting of the votes cast will start today, at 08:00 am IST. All eyes are on the clash between Congress and BJP as the Assembly results are billed for the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election.
Stringent security measures have been implemented in 52 district headquarters to guarantee a seamless and transparent electoral process.

trending now

MP Assembly Election 2023

The term of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, lasting for five years, is set to conclude on January 6, 2024. The electoral process for a fresh legislative assembly was conducted in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 2023, encompassing a single-phase election.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Total voters

According to PTI, Madhya Pradesh has a total electorate count of 5,60,50,925, comprising 2,88,25,607 males, 2,72,33,945 females, and 1,373 individuals identifying as the third gender. The voter turnout in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections reached 77.15 percent. Additionally, the Election Commission of India (ECI) authorized individuals aged 80 and above, as well as those with physical challenges, to exercise their voting rights from the comfort of their homes using ballot papers in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections of 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Main parties

In Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) stand as the primary political forces. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati and the Samajwadi Party (SP) also hold significance in the state's political landscape. In the 2018 elections, BJP secured 109 seats, while BSP and SP won 2 and 1 seat(s) respectively. Shivraj Chouhan assumed the role of Chief Minister in 2005 and was subsequently sworn in again in 2008 and 2013.


Complete constituency-wise list of BJP and Congress candidates in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023

Constituency Number Constituency Name BJP Candidates Congress Candidates
1 Sheopur Durgalal Vijay Babu Jandel
2 Vijaypur Babulal Mewra Ramniwas Rawat
3 Sabalagadh Sarla Vijendra Rawat Baijnath Kushwah
4 Jaura Subedar Singh Sikarwar Rajodha Pankaj Upadhyay
5 Sumaoli Adal Singh Kansana Ajab Singh Kushwah
6 Morena Raghuraj Singh Kansana Dinesh Gurjar
7 Dimani Narendra Singh Tomar Ravindra Singh Tomar
8 Ambah Kamlesh Jatav Devendra Ramnarayan Sakhwar
9 Ater Arvind Singh Bhadoria Hemant Satyadev Katare
10 Bhind Narendra Singh Kushwah Chaudhary Rakesh Chaturvedi
11 Lahar Ambrish Sharma Guddu Dr Govind Singh
12 Mehgaon Rakesh Shukla Rahul Singh Bhadauria
13 Gohad Lal Singh Arya Keshav Desai
14 Gwalior Rural Bharat Singh Kushwah Sahab Singh Gurjar
15 Gwalior Pradhuman Singh Tomar Sunil Sharma 
16 Gwalior East Maya Singh Dr Satish Sikarwar
17 Gwalior South Narayan Singh Kushwah Praveen Pathak
18 Bhitarwar Mohan Singh Rathore Lakhan Singh Yadav
19 Dabara Imarti Devi Suresh Raje
20 Sewda Pradeep Agarwal Ghanshyam Singh
21 Bhander Ghanshyam Pironiya Phool Singh Baraiya
22 Datia Narottam Mishra  Rajendra Bharti
23 Karera Ramesh Prasad Khatik Pragilal Jatav
24 Pohari Suresh Dhakad Kailash Kushwah
25 Shivpuri Devendra Kumar Jain KP Singh
26 Pichhore Preetam Lodhi Arvind Singh Lodhi
27 Kolaras Mahendra Ramsingh Yadav Baijnath Singh Yadav
28 Bamori Mahendra Singh Sisodia Rishi Agrawal
29 Guna Panna Lal Shakya Pankaj Kaneria
30 Chachoda Priyanka Meena Lakshman Singh
31 Raghogarh Hirendra Singh Banti Banna Jaivardhan Singh
32 Ashok Nagar Jajpal Singh Jajji Haribabu Rai
33 Chanderi Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi Gopal Singh Chauhan Daggi Raja
34 Mungaoli Brajendra Singh Yadav Rao Yadvendra Yadav
35 Bina Mahesh Rai Nirmala Sapre
36 Khurai Bhupendra Singh Raksha Singh Rajput
37 Surkhi Govind Singh Rajput Neeraj Sharma
38 Deori Brijbihari Pateriya Harsh Yadav
39 Rehli Gopal Bhargava Jyoti Patel
40 Naryawali Pradeep Lariya Surendra Choudhary
41 Sagar Shailendra Kumar Jain Nidhi Sunil Jain
42 Banda Veerendra Singh Lodhi Tarvar Singh Lodhi
43 Tikamgarh Rakesh Giri Yadvendra Singh
44 Jatara Harishankar Khatik Kiran Ahirwar
45 Prithvipur Dr Shishupal Yadav Nitendra Singh Rathore
46 Niwari Anil Jain Amit Rai Jijoura
47 Khargapur Rahul Singh Lodhi Chanda Surendra Singh Gaur
48 Maharajpur Kamakhya Pratap Singh Neeraj Vinod Dixit
49 Chandla Dileep Ahirwar Harprasad Anuragi
50 Rajnagar Arvind Pateriya Kunwar Vikram Singh
51 Chhatarpur Lalita Yadav Alok Chaturvedi
52, Bijawar Rajesh Kumar Shukla Charan Singh Yadav
53 Malhara Kunwar Pradyumna Singh Lodhi Sadhvi Ram Siya Bharti 
54 Pathariya Lakhan Patel Rao Brajendra Singh
55 Damoh Jayant Malaiya Ajay Kumar Tandon
56 Jabera Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi Pratap Singh
57 Hatta Umadevi Lalchand Khatik Pradeep Khatik
58 Pawai Prahlad Lodhi Pandit Mukesh Nayak
59 Gunnour Rajesh Kumar Verma Jeevan Lal Siddharth
60 Panna Brijendra Pratap Singh Bharat Milan Pandey
61 Chitrakoot Surendra Singh Gaharwar Neelanshu Chaturvedi
62 Raigaon Pratima Bagri Kalpana Verma
63 Satna Ganesh Singh Dabbu Siddharth Sukhlal Kushwaha
64 Nagod Nagendra Singh Dr Rashmi Singh
65 Maihar Shrikant Chaturvedi Dharmesh Ghai
66 Amarpatan Ramkhelawan Patel Dr Rajendra Kumar Singh
67 Rampur Baghelan Vikram Singh Ram Shankar Payasi
68 Sirmour Divyaraj Singh Ramgarib Vanvasi
69 Semariya KP Tripathi Abhay Mishra
70 Teonthar Siddharth Tiwari Raj Rama Shankar Singh
71 Mauganj Pradeep Patel Sukhendra Singh Banna
72 Deotalab Girish Gautam Padmesh Gautam
73 Mangawan Engineer Narendra Prajapati Babita Saket
74 Rewa Rajendra Shukla Rajendra Sharma
75 Gurh Nagendra Singh Kapidhwaj Singh
76 Churhat Shardendu Tiwari Ajay Arjun Singh
77 Sidhi Riti Pathak Gyan Singh
78 Sihawal Vishwamitra Pathak Kamleshwar Indrajeet Kumar
79 Chitrangi Radha Singh Manik Singh
80 Singarauli Ram Niwas Shah Renu Shah
81 Devsar Rajendra Meshram Bansmani Prasad Verma
82 Dhouhani Kunwar Singh Tekam Kamlesh Singh
83 Beohari Sharad Juglal Kol Ramlakhan Singh
84 Jaisinghnagar Manisha Singh Narendra Singh Maravi
85 Jaitpur Jai Singh Maravi Uma Dhurvey
86 Kotama Dilip Jaiswal Suneel Saraf
87 Anuppur Bisahulal Singh Ramesh Kumar Singh
88 Pushprajgarh Heera Singh Shyam Phundelal Singh Marko
89 Bandhavgarh Shivnarayan Singh Savitri Singh Dhurve
90 Manpur Meena Singh Tilak Raj Singh
91 Badwara Dhirendra Bahadur Singh Vijayraghvendra Singh
92 Vijayraghavgarh Sanjay Pathak Neeraj Baghel
93 Mudwara Sandip Shriprasad Jaiswal Mithlesh Jain
94 Bahoriband Pranay Prabhat Pandey Kunwar Saurabh Singh
95 Patan Ajay Vishnoi Neelesh Awasthi
96 Bargi Neeraj Singh Lodhi Sanjay Yadav
97 Jabalpur East Anchal Sonkar Lakhan Ghanghoriya
98 Jabalpur North Abhilash Pandey Vinay Saxena
99 Jabalpur Cantt Ashok Ishwardas Rohani Abhishek Chintu Chouksey
100 Jabalpur West Rakesh Singh  Tarun Bhanot
101 Panagar Susheel Kumar Tiwari  Rajesh Patel
102 Sihora Santosh Varkade Ekta Thakur
103 Shahpura Omprakash Dhurwey Bhoopendra Maravi
104 Dindori Pankaj Singh Tekam Omkar Singh Markam
105 Bichhiya Vijay Anand Maravi Narayan Singh Patta
106 Niwas Faggan Singh Kulaste Chain Singh Warkade
107 Mandla Sampatia Uikey Dr Ashok Marskole
108 Baihar Bhagat Singh Netam Sanjay Uikey
109 Lanji Rajkumar Karrahe Hina Likhiram Kaware
110 Paraswada Ram Kishor Kawre Madhu Bhagat
111 Balaghat Gaurishankar Chaturbhuj Bisen Anubha Munjare
112 Waraseoni Pradeep Amratlal Jaiswal Vivek Vicky Patel
113 Katangi Gaurav Singh Pardhi Bodh Singh Bhagat
114 Barghat Kamal Marskole Arjun Singh
115 Seoni Dinesh Rai Anand Panjwani
116 Keolari Rakesh Pal Singh Rajneesh Harbansh Singh
117 Lakhanadon Vijay Uikey Yogendra Singh Baba
118 Gotegaon Mahendra Nagesh Narmada Prasad Prajapati
119 Narsingpur Prahlad Singh Patel Lakhan Singh Patel
120 Tendukheda Vishwanath Singh Sanjay Sharma
121 Gadarwara Uday Pratap Singh Suneeta Patel
122 Junnardeo Nathan Shah Kevreti Sunil Uikey
123 Amarwara Monika Manmohan Shah Batti Kamlesh Pratap Shah
124 Chourai Lakhan Kumar Varma Choudhary Sujeet Mer Singh
125 Sausar Nanabhau Mohod Vijay Revnath Chore
126.  Chhindwara Vivek Bunty Sahu Kamal Nath
127 Parasiya Jyoti Dehariya Sohanlal Valmik
128 Pandhurna Prakash Bhau Uikey Nilesh Pusaram Uikey
129 Multai Chandrashekhar Deshmukh Sukhdev Panse
130 Amla Dr Yogesh Pandagre Manoj Malve
131 Betul Hemant Vijay Khandelwal Nilay Vinod Daga
132 Ghodadongri Ganga Sajjan Singh Uikey Rahul Uikey
133 Bhainsdehi Mahendra Kesharsingh Chouhan Dharmu Singh Sirsam
134 Timarni Sanjay Shah Makdai Abhijeet Shah
135 Harda Kamal Patel Dr Ramkishore Dogne
136 Seoni Malwa Premshanker Kunjilal Verma Ajay Balram Singh Patel
137 Hoshangabad Dr Sita Sharan Sharma Girija Shankar Sharma
138 Sohagpur Vijaypal Singh Pushpraj Singh
139 Pipariya Thakur Das Nagwanshi Veerendra Belwanshi
140 Udaipura Narendra Shivaji Patel Devendra Singh Patel
141 Bhojpur Surendra Patwa Rajkumar Patel
142 Sanchi Dr Prabhuram Choudhary Dr GC Gautam
143 Silwani Rampal Singh Devendra Patel
144 Vidisha Mukesh Tandon Shashank Shrikrishan Bhargava
145 Basoda Harisingh Raghuvanshi Nishank Jain
146 Kurwai Hari Singh Sapre Rani Ahirwar
147 Sironj Umakant Sharma Gagnendra Singh Raghuvanshi
148 Shamshabad Surya Prakash Meena Sindhu Vikram Singh
149 Berasia Vishnu Khatri Jayshree Harikaran
150 Bhopal Uttar Alok Sharma Atif Arif Aqueel
151 Narela Vishvas Sarang Manoj Shukla
152 Bhopal Dakshina-Pashchim Bhagwan Das Sabnani PC Sharma
153 Bhopal Madhya Dhruv Narayan Singh Arif Masood
154 Govindpura Krishna Gaur Ravindra Sahu
155 Huzur Rameshwar Sharma Naresh Gyanchandani
156 Budhni Shivraj Singh Chouhan Vikram Mastal Sharma
157 Ashta Gopal Singh Engineer Kamal Singh Chauhan
158 Icchawar Karan Singh Verma Shailendra Patel
159 Sehore Sudesh Rai Shashank Ramesh Saxena
160 Narsinghgarh Mohan Sharma Girish Bhandari
161 Biaora Narayan Singh Panwar Purushottam Dangi
162 Rajgarh Amarsingh Yadav Bapusingh Tanwar
163 Khilchipur Kunwar Hajarilal Dangi Priyavrat Singh
164 Sarangpur Gotam Tetwal Kala Mahesh Malviya
165 Susner Vikram Singh Rana Bhairon Singh Bapu
166 Agar Dr Madhu Gehlot Vipin Wankhede
167 Shajapur Arun Bhimawad Hukumsingh Karada
168 Shujalpur Inder Singh Parmar Ramveer Singh Sikarwar
169 Kalapipal Ghanshyam Chandravanshi  Kunal Choudhary
170 Sonkatch Dr Rajesh Sonkar Sajjan Singh Verma
171 Dewas Gayatri Raje Puar Pradeep Choudhary
172 Hatpipliya Manoj Narayan Singh Choudhary Rajveer Singh Baghel
173 Khategaon Aashish Govind Sharma Deepak Kailash Joshi
174 Bagli Murali Bhanwara Gopal Bhonsale
175 Mandhata Narayan Patel Uttam Pal Singh
176 Harsud Kunwar Vijay Shah Sukhram Salve
177 Khandwa Kanchan Mukesh Tanve Kundan Malviya
178 Pandhana Chhaya More Rupali Nandu Bare
179 Nepanagar Manju Rajendra Dadu Gendu Bai Chauhan
180 Burhanpur Archana Chitnis Thakur Surendra Singh
181 Bhikangaon Nanda Brahmane Jhuma Solanki
182 Badwaha Sachin Birla Narendra Patel
183 Maheshwar Rajkumar Mev Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho
184 Kasrawad Atmaram Patel Sachin Subhashchandra Yadav
185 Khargone Balkrishan Patidar Ravi Rameshchandra Joshi
186 Bhagwanpura Chandar Singh Waskle Kedar Chidabhai Dawar
187 Sendhwa Antarsingh Raoji Arya Montu Solanki
188 Rajpur Antar Devisingh Patel Bala Bachchan
189 Pansemal Shyam Barde Chandrabhaga Kirade
190 Barwani Premsingh Patel Rajan Mandloi
191 Alirajpur Nagarsingh Chouhan Mukesh Patel
192 Jobat Vishal Rawat Sena Mahesh Patel
193 Jhabua Bhanu Bhuriya Dr Vikrant Bhuria
194 Thandla Kalsingh Bhabar Veersingh Bhuriya
195 Petlawad Nirmala Dilipsingh Bhuriya Valsingh Maida
196 Sardarpur Welsingh Bhuriya Pratap Grewal
197 Gandhwani Sardar Singh Mehda Umang Singhar
198 Kukshi Jaydeep Patel Surendrasingh Honey Baghel
199 Manawar Shivaram Kannoj Dr Hiralal Alawa
200 Dharampuri Kalusingh Thakur Panchilal Meda
201 Dhar Neena Vikram Verma Prabha Gautam
202 Badnawar Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon Bhanvarsingh Shekhawat
203 Depalpur Manoj Nirbhaysingh Patel Vishal Jagdish Patel
204 Indore-1 Kailash Vijayvargiya Sanjay Shukla
205 Indore-2 Ramesh Mendola Chintamani Chaukse Chintu
206 Indore-3 Rakesh Golu Shukla Deepak Mahesh Joshi
207 Indore-4 Malini Laxman Singh Gaur Raja Mandhwani
208 Indore-5 Mahendra Hardia Satyanarayan Patel
209 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow Usha Thakur Ramkishore Shukla
210 Rau Madhu Verma Jitu Patwari
211 Sanwer Tulsiram Silawat Reena Baurasi Setiya
212 Nagda-Khachrod Dr Tejbahadur Singh Chauhan Dilip Singh Gurjar
213 Mahidpur Bahadur Singh Chouhan Dinesh Jain Boss
214 Tarana Tarachand Goyal Mahesh Parmar
215 Ghatiya Satish Malviya Ramlal Malviya
216 Ujjain North Anil Jain Kalukheda Maya Rajesh Trivedi
217 Ujjain South Dr Mohan Yadav Chetan Premnarayan Yadav
218 Badnagar Jitendra Uday Singh Pandya Murli Morwal
219 Ratlam Rural Mathura Lal Damar Laxman Singh Dindor
220 Ratlam City Chetanya Kumar Kashyap Paras Saklecha
221 Sailana Sangeeta Vijay Charel Harsh Vijay Gehlot
222 Jaora Rajendra Pandey Virendra Singh Solanki
223 Alote Dr Chintamani Malviya Manoj Chawla
224 Mandsaur Yashpal Singh Sisodiya Vipin Jain
225 Malhargarh Jagdish Dewra Parshuram Sisodia
226 Suwasra Hardeep Singh Dang Rakesh Patidar
227 Garoth Chandersingh Sisodia Subhash Kumar Sojatia
228 Manasa Anirudha Madhav Maroo Narendra Nahata 
229 Neemuch Dilip Singh Parmar Umrao Singh Gurjar
230 Jawad Om Prakash Sakhlecha Samandar Patel

(With inputs from agencies)

RELATED

WATCH | Leopard roams free in Delhi's Sainik farm area, search ops underway as locals asked to stay indoors

Assembly Elections Results 2023 live: When, where and how to watch Assembly Election Results LIVE for free

Assembly Elections Result 2023: Constituency-wise list of candidates from INC, BJP and other political parties