/Lalu's daughter Rohini blames Tejashwi's aide Sanjay Yadav, Rameez for exit from politics. Who are they?

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya on Saturday announced she is quitting politics and disowning her family. While making the announcement on social media, Rohini named Sanjay Yadav and Rameez as the reason behind her sudden move. Later, in a media interaction she said RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, who is a close aide of Acharya's brother, Tejashwi Yadav asked her to resign.

"This is what Sanjay Yadav had asked me to do," Acharya, said to the media.

But who is Sanjay Yadav and Rameez that Rohini is putting blame on for her decision to quit politics and disown her family? Let's take a look.

A Rajya Sabha MP from RJD, Sanjay Yadav is one of the most trusted aides of Tejashwi Yadav, who is likely to take over the reigns of the party after father Lalu Prasad Yadav's retirement.

While Rameez Nemat Khan, a close friend of Tejashwi hails from a political family in Uttar Pradesh. Their friendship began on the cricket field when Tejashwi played the sport for a while before taking to responsibility of running the party due to Lalu's ill health.

Rameez forms the core team of Tejashwi and reportedly oversees social media and campaigning teams of the RJD.

Notably there have been police cases against Rameez, who is married to daughter of Rizwan Zaheer, a former MP from Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti.

A case linked to violence during the district panchayat election in Tulsipur in 2021 was filed against Rameez for allegedly attacking Congress leader Deepankar Singh and his men.

He has been named in several other cases and got bail in many of them.