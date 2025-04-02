Security forces are carrying out a massive search operation on the third day in the general area of Panjtirthi in Kathua district in the Jammu division. The Indian Army had received an input about the presence of four to five foreign terrorists in the area, after which a cordon and search operation was launched by forces. Terrorists fired on the security forces, resulting in a brief gun battle after which a continuous search operation was carried out to nab the terrorists.

A mine blast also occurred in the Krishna Ghati Sector due to Pakistan Army intrusion across Line of Control.

''On 01 Apr 25, a mine blast occurred in Krishna Ghati Sector due to Pakistan Army intrusion across LC. This was followed by unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army. Own troops responded effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner. Situation is under control and being closely monitored."

"Indian Army reiterates the importance of upholding the tenets of DGsMO understanding of 2021 to maintain peace along the Line of Control, '' said Indian Army.

Earlier, Indian Army had said that the Kathua operation is on, and more deployment was brought in at the operation site. It is a joint operation of the Indian army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Paramilitary forces.

''Acting on intelligence inputs, multiple surveillance cum ambushes were deployed in the general area Panjtirthi, Kathua by Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF. Suspicious movement was observed on the night of 31 March, leading to an exchange of fire. Search & destroy operations launched at first light on 01 April 25. Operations in progress: Indian Army, '' said Indian Army.

In the meantime, Jammu and Kashmir Police had detained six people, including four women, for helping terrorists during the Encounter that took place in the same district Kathua last week. According to Sources, the family provided logistical support to the terrorists who attacked security forces, leading to the killing of four policemen. Multiple people have been picked up by forces in the area after the recent encounters.

Earlier, In the previous week two more encounters took place in the same district of Kathua where Indian Army said that two terrorists were killed in the operation. Security forces had managed to bust a terrorist hideout and recovered arms and ammunition.