/Kashmir Valley witnesses demonstrations over civilian killings in PoK

Protesters took to the streets at various locations across the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, expressing outrage over alleged human rights violations and the reported killing of civilians in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). One of the largest demonstrations was held at Srinagar's iconic Lal Chowk Ghanta Ghar, a site that has historically witnessed political gatherings and protests. Demonstrators raised slogans against Pakistan and the Pakistani Army, condemning the reported use of force against civilians in PoK. Protesters were heard chanting slogans such as "Hindustan Zindabad" and "Pakistan Murdabad," while carrying placards demanding justice for the victims.

Several protesters urged the Government of India to take up the matter through diplomatic channels and press the international community to impose sanctions on Pakistan over the human rights abuses in the region. Others called for stronger measures to ensure the safety and protection of civilians living in PoK.

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''Our message for the whole world is that there should be accountability for the atrocities that Pakistan has done to civilians in PoK. They have not even spared the pregnant women. The protests have just started and we will carry on with these protests till Pakistan stops these atrocities. Pakistani Youth does not want to be radicalised, '' said

Protests were also held outside the United Nations office in Srinagar's Sonwar area, where participants appealed to international organizations to take cognizance of the situation. The demonstrations were reportedly organized following growing concerns over human rights violations, internet shutdowns, police action, and the killing of civilians during ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Among those participating were terror victims, civil society members, and human rights activists, who condemned what they described as excessive use of force by security agencies in PoK. Protesters demanded an independent investigation into the incidents and accountability for those responsible.

''I belong to the Gujjar Bakerwal community and Live in the Border village of Uri, a lot of people who left from Indian Kashmir to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, those people have no rights and we protest against the killings that have taken place there. If you don't have the basic human rights and if they are killing the civilians, it's called a massacre. Diplomatically India should raise this issue otherwise Pakistan will not stop the killings of innocent civilian youths,'' said Advocate Aslam Chaudhary.

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Meanwhile, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah also expressed concern over the situation in PoK. Speaking to the media, Abdullah said that the United Nations should send a fact-finding mission to the region to investigate the allegations and help bring an end to the reported atrocities.

"This state is in a difficult situation. The part that is with Pakistan is where oppression is happening today. Many people have been martyred there. Full details of the news are not known. I will appeal to the United Nations Human Rights Committee that they should go there and see what troubles are befalling those people." said Farooq Abdullah, NC President.