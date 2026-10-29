/Kashmir turns into a living canvas of red and gold as autumn casts its magical spell

As autumn descends upon the Kashmir valley, nature picks up its paintbrush and transforms the landscape into a living canvas of crimson red, golden yellow and warm amber. The majestic chinar trees, standing tall against the crisp autumn sky, seem to have dressed themselves in layers of colours, turning gardens and open spaces into scenes straight out of a dream.

Across the valley, fallen leaves blanket the ground like a richly woven carpet, while the changing colours of the trees create a spectacle that feels almost too beautiful to be real. The magic is drawing thousands of tourists to Kashmir, many arriving with memories of autumn scenes watched in Bollywood films, only to discover that the real experience is far more enchanting.

At Nishat Garden, Naseem Bagh and Chinar Bagh, visitors wander beneath towering chinars, pause to admire the fiery foliage and capture photographs against the breathtaking backdrop. Cameras click, families stroll through pathways scattered with red leaves, and couples soak in the beauty of a season that gives Kashmir an entirely different identity.

For some visitors, the experience is especially extraordinary. Having grown up in parts of India where such dramatic seasonal changes are less familiar, they are witnessing for the first time how nature can transform an entire landscape without changing its shape—only its colours.

For Parul Gupta, the experience goes far beyond the beauty captured in photographs or films.

''It is spectacular, especially because I’m from a place where we don’t have such differences in colours during autumn. So, just to see the leaves turn from green to this golden colour, and also in another place, we saw them in red colour. So, yeah, it’s just beautiful to be here. The sun is nice, the weather is nice. Nice to be here.I think what you feel in person when you’re here, you feel along with the climate, the crisp air, the sun, everything. To me personally, it is quite an experience. So, I don’t want to compare between movies and my experience, but I would just say that it is very lovely to experience it in person. '' said Parul Gupta,Tourist.

For others, Kashmir’s autumn is not just a feast for the eyes but a memory that finds its way into family life. The sight of colourful leaves can inspire even the smallest gestures, turning a fleeting seasonal spectacle into something to cherish long after the journey ends.

Anita Gupta, whose daughter has developed a special affection for maple leaves, says the colours of autumn have left a lasting impression on her family.

''My daughter absolutely loves them. Whenever she spots maple leaves, she gets so excited—"Mama, a maple leaf! A maple leaf!" That’s when I decided to plant one in a small pot and train it as a bonsai, so she can enjoy those red colors right there too. It’s wonderful. Kashmir is truly just like the paradise it’s said to be. When you return, do recommend it to your family and friends—tell everyone that they absolutely must visit Kashmir at least once.'' said Anita Gupta, a tourist.

For honeymooners and couples seeking moments that last a lifetime, autumn in Kashmir offers something that photographs alone cannot preserve: the feeling of being surrounded by nature at its most vibrant.

Shalu, who is visiting the Valley with her husband on their honeymoon, says the beauty of the surroundings persuaded them to put their phones aside and experience the moment for themselves.

''It’s been a really great experience. We’re sitting here, and we don’t even feel like leaving. The view is absolutely wonderful. Very nice. It’s unreal. I mean, nothing we’ve ever seen—whether on TV or on our phones—even comes close to this. We were thinking about recording some footage, but we decided to just put our phones aside. We felt it was better to take it all in right here, rather than through a phone screen. He’s absolutely loving it—we both are! We’re actually here on our honeymoon, and it’s just wonderful. We’re already planning to return in January, and then again in June. Kashmir is truly lovely, ''said Shalu, a tourist.

As the autumn sun filters through the golden canopy and crimson leaves drift gently to the ground, Kashmir reveals yet another of its many moods. The season is a reminder that the Valley's beauty is not confined to a single postcard view or a particular time of year. It changes, evolves and renews itself with every passing season.

There are very few places across the world which are so exotic in every season of the year, and Kashmir is one of them.