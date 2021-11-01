Kashmir tourism industry announces special discounts on Diwali, tourist inflow increases

The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department has announced huge discounts and offers for tourists coming to the Kashmir valley. A slash of around 40 per cent slash has been announced on the rates of hotels and houseboats.

This discount is being given as a Diwali gift. As a result of these offers, Kashmir tourism is picking up in the Autumn season after years of stagnation. The fall season has seen a record number of tourist arrivals and bookings for the first time in many years.

''The government did the promotions in different parts of the country. There was a houseboat show organised which also helped. Diwali is around the corner and there is another celebration called Sindhu Darshan. We are getting a lot of queries about that too. We are expecting a lot of tourists in the festive season. We have special discounts, around 40 per cent of the discount for tourists staying in houseboats. The people around the world had a financial crunch and that's why we are giving such offers. It will help the Kashmir tourism industry'' said Manzoor Ahmad Pakhtoon, Vice President, Houseboat Association Kashmir.

The tourists who are in Kashmir are welcoming the step taken by the government to provide offers and discounts. At around 50 per cent occupancy already, stakeholders expect it to grow even more in the coming days. Tourists in the valley are already enjoying and taking advantage of these offers.

''Kashmir is nothing like what we see in the news. It's beautiful and the people are amazing, the food is great. Tourists should come here and visit. It's nothing that we think of it. But once we came here we realized how beautiful it is. The 40 per cent discount given by the tourism industry is amazing. It's the best place to come'' said Monu Grewal, a tourist.

Tourists are also asking others to visit the valley during this festive season.

''Kashmir is beyond words. Every tourist needs to enjoy the beauty of this place and the government has given huge discounts for tourists to come here and people need to visit. Kashmir and Diwali celebrations are adding more to the festive season. We are enjoying the Shikaras, the beauty of this place'' says Kush Kant, another tourist.

Additionally, the government of Jammu and Kashmir is also making preparations for winter tourism. This season will also feature special winter sports activities.