/Kashmir shivers as intense cold wave grips valley, Zojila temp dips to minus 16

A sharp drop in night temperatures has ushered in the harshest phase of winter across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with several stations in the Kashmir Valley recording sub-zero temperatures and higher reaches experiencing severe freezing conditions.

Pulwama and Shopian emerged as the coldest places in the Kashmir Valley, both dipping to minus 5.1 and minus 5 degrees, while the famous tourist resort of Pahalgam in South Kashmir's Anantnag recorded the temperature at minus 4. Pampore was at minus 4.5, and North Kashmir's Baramulla district was at minus 4 degrees. The iconic ski resort of Gulmarg, however, remained relatively warmer at minus 1.9 degrees.

The mercury took an abrupt dip along the Srinagar–Leh highway, with the high-altitude Zojila Pass recording a bone-chilling minus 16, the lowest temperature reported across J&K and Ladakh today.

Srinagar city recorded minus 3.2, over three degrees below normal for this time of the year, while Srinagar Airport was slightly colder at minus 3.6 degrees.

In contrast, the Jammu region remained comparatively milder. The winter capital, Jammu, recorded a minimum of 10 degrees, while Katra (base camp for Vaishno Devi) and Kathua both logged 9.2 degrees. Hill stations like Batote were at 5.5 degrees and Bhaderwah at 0.5 degrees. Banihal on the Jawahar Tunnel axis dipped to minus 1.2 degrees.

Ladakh continued its deep freeze, with Drass recording minus 10.3 degrees, followed by Nyoma at minus 11.8 degrees. Leh city recorded the minimum at minus 8.2, while Kargil was marginally colder at minus 8.6 degrees.