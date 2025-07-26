/Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: List of Indian Army weapons used in 1999 conflict

The Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year in India on July 26 to honor the bravery of Indian soldiers who recaptured the mountain peaks in Kargil that were taken over by Pakistani forces in 1999. The Pakistani soldiers had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and disguised as militants, leading to a serious conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations (India and Pakistan). In retaliation, India launched a full-scale military operation to drive them out. The war took place at very high altitudes and both sides suffered heavy losses. In the end, India successfully regained all the captured territory. The war involved different types of warfare, including mountain battles, traditional ground fighting and air strikes.

Some of the important weapons and equipment used during the Kargil War are:

Small Arms (rifles): Small arms are the basic weapons like rifles and machine guns which were used by soldiers in close fights. Examples include, SAF Carbine and AK-47.

Key weapons used by India during Kargil War

Bofors FH-77B Howitzer

A 155 mm gun made in Sweden, popularly known in India as the Bofors gun. It was used for long-range shelling of enemy posts in the mountains.

A Soviet-designed fighter jets, used mainly for ground attacks. These jets are also used for air combat and guarding Indian skies.

A French-built fighter jet used by the Indian Air Force during the Kargil War. These jets played a key role in bombing enemy bunkers in the Kargil sector with precision.

Laser-Guided Bombs are the special bombs guided by laser to accurately hit targets. These helped to destroy enemy positions with great precision during the war.

These launchers were used by Indian soldiers to launch grenades at the enemy bunkers from a distance.

INSAS: A set of rifles and light machine guns made in India for infantry use.

SAF Carbine: A small and lightweight gun known for its accurate accuracy.

AK-47: A powerful automatic rifle originally made in the Soviet Union was also used during the war.

