J&K: Shopian one of first districts to achieve 100% vaccination among people above 45

The rising cases of COVID-19 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has put the state administration on tenterhooks. The health department in the Valley has started an aggressive vaccination drive across Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir is among the leading regions in the country in the vaccination of people above the age of 45.

Around 66 per cent of people above the age of 45 have been vaccinated which is well above the national average of 32 per cent. Within J&K, four districts - Ganderbal, Jammu, Samba, and Shopian, have achieved 100 per cent coverage in this category.

South Kashmir's Shopian is among the first districts to have achieved 100 per cent vaccination of people above the age of 45.

“I want to thank the people of the district, our administration and doctors did a great job. The target we had was to vaccinate people above the age of 45, we have vaccinated 59,818 people and have achieved this. It's the first district in the UT to have fully vaccinated people in that age bracket. The first dose among this age group has achieved a 100 per cent target. We are giving a second dose now to people,'' said Dr Arshid Tak, CMO Shopian.

In Srinagar city, 50 new vaccination centres were established out of which 35 centres started the operations from today.

Every vaccination centre has been provided with 500 doses. These vaccines are to be given to people in the age group of 18-44. Shopkeepers, vendors, journalists were given preferences at these centres.

“It's a special drive to cover the age group of 18-44 years who are more vulnerable. Preferably shopkeepers, vendors and otherwise also we are covering the Lal Chowk area and we have 500 doses. We are seeing people coming and they are enthusiastic, “ said Dr Shameen, health department.

The government has recently adopted a strategy to establish five-bedded COVID-19 care facilities with at least one oxygen supported bed at approximately 4,000 panchayats.

Additionally, 33,000 COVID-19 care medical kits have been distributed for usage by patients in home isolation.