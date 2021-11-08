J&K: Constable shot dead by terrorists, Police form team to investigate

File photo. Photograph:( Reuters )
A policeman was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday. The policeman was targeted by the terrorists in the city's Batmaloo area, officials said.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have formed a squad to investigate the death of policeman Tawseef Ahmad Wani, 29, on Sunday in Srinagar's Batamaloo neighbourhood.
Wani, a two-year veteran of the police, was killed in the second such targeted attack in the region in less than a month.
In October, a Power Development Department employee was killed in the area.
Security forces searched the area shortly after Wani was killed, two days after an exchange of fire at a hospital a few kilometres from the crime site, according to police.
Since the deaths of 11 civilians last month, Srinagar has been under intense security.
(With inputs from agencies)