J&K: Constable shot dead by terrorists, Police form team to investigate

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have formed a squad to investigate the death of policeman Tawseef Ahmad Wani, 29, on Sunday in Srinagar's Batamaloo neighbourhood.

Wani, a two-year veteran of the police, was killed in the second such targeted attack in the region in less than a month.

In October, a Power Development Department employee was killed in the area.

Security forces searched the area shortly after Wani was killed, two days after an exchange of fire at a hospital a few kilometres from the crime site, according to police.

Since the deaths of 11 civilians last month, Srinagar has been under intense security.

(With inputs from agencies)