/Jharkhand tribal leader found dead after going live on Facebook

A tribal leader from Jharkhand allegedly died by suicide on Friday (Nov 6) at her residence in Ranchi. She had reportedly gone live on Facebook for about 10 minutes and spoken of facing threats to her life before her body was found at her residence by the police. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors examined her and declared her dead.

In the video Nisha Bhagat talks about the work she has done for the tribal community but nothing has changed despite all the efforts. She also says that she felt a threat to her life and raised it with the administration but no heed was paid.

"I should have understood this earlier... People say there is BJP, there is Congress, but there is no one... My parents will be deeply hurt. My father played his role in the Jharkhand agitation. I tried very hard to fight the administration and also tried to talk to them about security... But today I have to embrace my own death because this Hemant Soren government can humiliate women, and I cannot bear this," she said in the video.

According to SP (Ranchi City) Paras Rana Nisha Bhagat's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room at her residence, reported PTI.

"Prima facie, it appears that she died by suicide after going live on social media. The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained," said a police officer to PTI.

A detailed investigation is on and the post-mortem report awaited from the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).