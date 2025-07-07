/Japanese Coast Guard ship Itsukushima in Chennai on week long visit

Japan Coast Guard Ship Itsukushima arrived at the Chennai port on Monday (July 7), as part of its Global Ocean Voyage Training. This visit underscores the deep and enduring bond between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).

This visit further strengthens the strategic partnership in the vital Indo-Pacific region and enhances inter-operability between the two renowned maritime forces, which are also part of the four-nation Quad grouping. This visit is being coordinated by Headquarters, Coast Guard Region (East),headed by Inspector General Datwinder Singh Saini.

Itsukushima, measuring 134 meters long and 5500 tons in displacement, is a training vessel of the Japanese Coast Guard Academy. The ship is also designed to serve in emergency response missions during natural disasters, thanks to its enhanced seaworthiness and long-range operational capabilities.

With state-of-the-art navigation and communication systems, the vessel provides realistic and practical training experiences that prepare students for real-world missions. The ship’s name is derived from the famous island in Hiroshima Prefecture, home to the renowned Itsukushima Shrine, symbolizing Japan’s deep maritime traditions.

On arrival at Chennai Port, the JCG Ship, commanded by Captain Naoki Mizoguchi, was given a traditional Indian ceremonial welcome, with a National Cadet Corps cadets to cheer the Ship's Crew, and a ceremonial musical band performance.

Vice Admiral Hiroaki Kanosue, Vice Commandant Operations of Japan Coast Guard, has also arrived in Chennai to head the JCG delegation for. During this week-long stay at Chennai, the JCG Ship Itsukushima will participate in a number of activities including official calls, reciprocal visits on-board ships, cultural and professional interactions.

Notable among the interactions will be the bilateral meet between ICG Additional Director General Donny Michael, the Commander Coast Guard Eastern Seaboard and JCG delegates, which will be followed up by a ‘call-on’ by the JCG delegation to ICG Chief Director General Paramesh Sivamani.

​The plethora of bilateral events, which includes a joint session of Yoga, will terminate on12th July. During the Japanese ship's passage to Singapore, the vessel's next Port of Call, the ICG and JCG will engage in Exercise ‘Jaa Mata’, meaning ‘see you later'. Following the joint exercises, four officers from ICG would be embarking the JCG ship as Sea Riders to cement the cohesiveness between the forces.