J&K Police busts Jaish terror module, averts major terror attack ahead of Republic Day 

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that it has busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module and averted major terror attack planned on January 26, news agency ANI reported.

The J&K police said it had worked out two grenade attacks and arrested two terrorists. A total of five terrorists were arrested by the police.

"Given the kind of explosives which have been recovered, it seems they were planning a big attack. An investigation is being done to find out the further plan," DIG, Central Kashmir, VK Birdi told reporters.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Ejaz Ahmed Sheikh, Umar Hamid Sheikh, Imtiaz Ahmed, Sahil Farooq Gujari, Naseer Ahmed Mir. All of them are the residents of Hazratbal.

DIG, Central Kashmir, VK Birdi on 5 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad arrested by Srinagar Police: Given the kind of explosives which have been recovered, it seems they were planning a big attack. Investigation is being done to find out the further plan. pic.twitter.com/yHiWcGDYMP — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020 ×

This comes after security forces killed a terrorist on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

The slain terrorist was later identified as Adil Gulzar Ganie affiliated to proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. The police had also recovered arms and ammunition.

J&K Police: Srinagar Police has busted Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module, averted major terror attack planned on 26th January and worked out 2 earlier grenade attacks. 2 terrorists have been arrested pic.twitter.com/LvnTJeGSXd — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020 ×

According to Kashmir Zone Police, Ganie was a resident of Dalvan Budgam and had been involved in several terror crimes and civilian atrocities.

"Budgam encounter update: Killed terrorist identified as Adil Gulzar Ganie of Dalvan Budgam. As per police records affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. Involved in several terror crimes & civilian atrocities," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted.

On Sunday, three Hizbul terrorists were gunned down by police in Tral region of Pulwama.

(With inputs from ANI)