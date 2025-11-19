In a joint drive to ensure transparency and proper utilisation of public resources, Kulgam Police and Health Department officials today inspected staff and doctors’ lockers at multiple health facilities across the district.

''In line with ongoing efforts to ensure transparency, accountability, and proper utilisation of hospital infrastructure, Kulgam Police, along with medical officers of the health department, today conducted checking of lockers used by doctors and staff in various health institutions across the district, ''said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The inspection drive was carried out to prevent any possible misuse of lockers for the storage of unauthorised items and to strengthen internal security measures within medical facilities.

''During the checking, all racks and lockers were thoroughly examined, and staff were briefed to maintain proper records and ensure that the lockers are used strictly for official and legitimate purposes only, '' said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Kulgam Police has reiterated that such inspections will continue as part of routine vigilance to maintain a safe and secure environment in hospitals.