  Kulgam Police, along with medical officers, conduct checking of doctors' lockers to prevent misuse

Kulgam Police, along with medical officers, conduct checking of doctors’ lockers to prevent misuse

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 19:33 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 19:44 IST
Representational Image Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The inspection drive was carried out to prevent any possible misuse of lockers for the storage of unauthorised items and to strengthen internal security measures within medical facilities. 

In a joint drive to ensure transparency and proper utilisation of public resources, Kulgam Police and Health Department officials today inspected staff and doctors’ lockers at multiple health facilities across the district.

''In line with ongoing efforts to ensure transparency, accountability, and proper utilisation of hospital infrastructure, Kulgam Police, along with medical officers of the health department, today conducted checking of lockers used by doctors and staff in various health institutions across the district, ''said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The inspection drive was carried out to prevent any possible misuse of lockers for the storage of unauthorised items and to strengthen internal security measures within medical facilities.

''During the checking, all racks and lockers were thoroughly examined, and staff were briefed to maintain proper records and ensure that the lockers are used strictly for official and legitimate purposes only, '' said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Kulgam Police has reiterated that such inspections will continue as part of routine vigilance to maintain a safe and secure environment in hospitals.


Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION.

