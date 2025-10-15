/J&K administration bans use of drones amid security threats ahead of festive season

Based on intelligence reports of attempts to smuggle drones into the Kashmir Valley, raising concerns about potential attacks on security forces and critical infrastructure during the upcoming festive season, the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration has imposed a complete ban on flying drones across multiple districts.

The decision follows recent drone sightings near the Line of Control (LoC) and international border, originating from Pakistan. Previously used for narco-terrorism, security forces now suspect these drones may be deployed to attack critical installations across the region.

In response to security concerns raised by the intelligence regarding the potential misuse of drones in the Kashmir Valley, the Baramulla District Magistrate in North Kashmir imposed a ban on all drone and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations across the district until October 31, 2025. The advisory highlighted risks of drones being used for anti-national activities or attacks on security forces and critical infrastructure during the festive season.

Following consultations, SSP Baramulla and SSP Sopore endorsed the concerns, with SSP Baramulla recommending a temporary suspension of all non-essential drone operations. The order permits official drone use by security forces, CAPF, or government departments only with prior notification to authorities. Executive Magistrates and police have been instructed to enforce strict compliance, with legal action against violators.

''In view of some inputs with regard to smuggling of drones in Kashmir Valley and apprehension of their utilization against SF/Vital areas in the upcoming festive season; I, Minga Sherpa (IAS), District Magistrate, Baramulla, in exercise of the powers vested in me Under Section 163 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanita (BNSS), 2023, do hereby prohibit drone flying by any individual(s), event host(s) or organizations) in District Baramulla forthwith, till 31-10-2025. However, the drone flying being carried out by SFs/CAP Unit or Formation or any Government Department for the official purposes be communicated to the District Administration, Police and HQ 19 Inf. Div well in advance. All the Executive Magistrates and the District Police shall ensure the implementation of this order in letter and spirit and take necessary action against the violators in accordance with relevant provisions of law, '' read the order.