ISRO Chief S Somanath withdraws autobiography publication amid controversy over Chandrayaan-2 mention

Bengaluru, India Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Nov 05, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath Photograph:(PTI)

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has decided to halt the release of his upcoming autobiography, 'Nilavu Kudicha Simhangal' (translated as 'Lions that drank the moonlight'), due to controversy. Reports had indicated that the book contained critical remarks about his predecessor, K Sivan.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath announced his decision to withdraw the publication of his forthcoming autobiography, 'Nilavu Kudicha Simhangal' (translated as 'Lions that drank the moonlight'). This move came following a controversy sparked by alleged critical remarks made by Somanath about his predecessor, K Sivan, in the book.

The controversy came to light when reports surfaced, suggesting that Somanath's autobiography contained disparaging comments about K Sivan.

Responding to these claims, Somanath denied any intention of targeting "any particular individual." He argued that individuals in high-ranking positions, such as his own, often face a multitude of challenges, one of which involves securing positions within the organisation, reported the Hindu.

“Persons holding such key positions may have to go through several challenges. One among them is the challenges with regard to getting positions in an organisation,” he said, adding that these are challenges that everybody has to go through.

Mention of Chandrayaan-2

Notably, Somanath's autobiography also referenced the lack of clarity in connection with the announcement of the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

While the details of this reference are not fully disclosed, it highlights the complexity and challenges that ISRO faces in its missions.

Somanath reiterated that the purpose of his autobiography was not to criticise anyone but to serve as an inspirational narrative for those who aspire to overcome life's challenges and obstacles. 

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

