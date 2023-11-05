ISRO Chief S Somanath withdraws autobiography publication amid controversy over Chandrayaan-2 mention

ISRO Chairman S Somanath announced his decision to withdraw the publication of his forthcoming autobiography, 'Nilavu Kudicha Simhangal' (translated as 'Lions that drank the moonlight'). This move came following a controversy sparked by alleged critical remarks made by Somanath about his predecessor, K Sivan, in the book.

The controversy came to light when reports surfaced, suggesting that Somanath's autobiography contained disparaging comments about K Sivan.

Responding to these claims, Somanath denied any intention of targeting "any particular individual." He argued that individuals in high-ranking positions, such as his own, often face a multitude of challenges, one of which involves securing positions within the organisation, reported the Hindu.

“Persons holding such key positions may have to go through several challenges. One among them is the challenges with regard to getting positions in an organisation,” he said, adding that these are challenges that everybody has to go through.

Mention of Chandrayaan-2

Notably, Somanath's autobiography also referenced the lack of clarity in connection with the announcement of the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

While the details of this reference are not fully disclosed, it highlights the complexity and challenges that ISRO faces in its missions.