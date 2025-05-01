Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stand-in skipper MS Dhoni says his team did put 'enough runs on the board' against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 on Wednesday (Apr 30) but they have take more catches.

The ongoing season is done for CSK after their eighth loss in 10 games with just two wins to their name. Dhoni, however, was pleased with the effort of batting unit. The five-time champions have found it hard to get going this season with just two wins so far as they sit at the bottom of the points table.

"I think the batting, yes, it was the first time when we had put enough runs on the board, but was it a par score? I feel [we were] slightly short," Dhoni said on the broadcast after the loss.

"I felt we could have got slightly more. That partnership between [Dewald] Brevis and Sam [Curran] was excellent. And I feel we need to take some catches because that really helps to take wickets, you can slow down the opposition. Other than that, I feel from the batting unit as a whole, I felt it was a good effort," he added.

Batting first CSK posted 190 in 19.2 overs - they were looking set to post their first 200-plus total of the season but failed to do so. While chasing, PBKS showed no real discomfort but only a couple of hiccups.

Punjab's to three batters - Priyansh Arya (23 off 15), Prabhsimran Singh (54 off 36) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (72 off 41) made sure that target was always within reach and they notched up their sixth win of the season with six wickets in hand.

PBKS now sit second on the points table with 13 points after 10 games from six wins, one no result and three losses. They have four more games left this season and look certain to make it to the playoffs.