International body warns Indian government against planting unsolicited seeds

The International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) has asked the Indian government to be cautious about unsolicited mail packages containing seeds. This comes in the wake of several people in the USA and Canada receiving such packages in the past week.

K Keshavulu, vice president of ISTA, has issued the high alert in Hyderabad, as it considered to be the seed capital of the country.

State authorities, farmers and seed companies have hence been asked to be vigilant of this brushing scam.

It's feared that these seed packets may spread crop diseases.

Enquiries by US Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed that such seed packets were coming from China.

