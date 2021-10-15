Instead of fixing problem of women's safety, Pak minister falsely accuses WION of spreading lies

Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, has claimed that WION built a narrative to prove that Pakistan is unsafe for women.

The Pakistan minister claims that WION produced 175 videos in a single day on the Minar-e-Pakistan incident. However, his claims are unjustified and have been made without any evidence.

Through his statement, Chaudhry has tried to shift the blame on WION but completely forgot to address the main problem. Are women really safe in Pakistan?

To build a narrative that #Pakistan is unsafe for women, #Indian channel @WIONews in single day created 175 videos on the basis of Minar-e-Pakistan incident, said @fawadchaudhry, federal minister information speaking about "journalism and politics in the misinformation age."

His comments are directed about the incident in which a TikTok star Ayesha Akram claimed to have been assaulted by more than 100 people in the premises of Minar-e-Pakistan. Whether or not the allegations were true can be left on the Pakistan officials to figure out.

However, what WION can refute is that Ayesha Akram is not the only girl who has been assaulted in this country.

Noor Mukadam, a girl in her late 20s, was kidnapped, raped, tortured and killed in July 2021. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan have reported at least 360 honour killing of women in 2020. Pakistan’s Ministry of Human Rights had also reported recently in a study that nearly 28 per cent of Pakistan women, between the ages of 15 and 49, have suffered assault at least once in their lifetime.

On July 19, a man tortured and killed his wife in Pakistan's Sindh province. On July 24, a 30-year-old woman was raped and then stabbed in front of her son. She died due to the injuries in the Pindi hospital. Another man burned his wife to death in the same month. A woman, along with her minor girls and their aunt were also shot dead by her husband.

A man who stabbed his girlfriend 23 times was acquitted by the Lahore High Court and was released from prison. Similarly, 15 men who were accused of burning a 16-year-old girl were allowed to walk free in 2019.

These incidents are just from the last few months in Pakistan. Many other incidents go unreported and many other criminals are allowed to roam freely in Pakistan's streets.

The toxic misogyny in Pakistan is nothing new. While the country's record in poor treatment of women keeps baffling the world, Fawad Chaudhry wants to blame WION for fighting the rights of women?

Fawad Chaudhry failed to mention the real issue of women safety but goes on to blame WION for allegedly spreading lies. Can Fawad Chaudhry assure the world that all women in Pakistan are safe and there is absolutely no problem of sexual assault, torture and violence against women in Pakistan?

The minister accuses WION of spreading lies but states that he saw WION produce 175 videos on the Minar-e-Pakistan incident in a day? WION can assure its viewers that this is fake. However, the minister is welcome to show the 175 videos that he is talking about in his comments.

Instead of blaming WION for spreading awareness about violence against women in Pakistan, perhaps the Pakistan government should check their actions and instead divert their energy in working to protect and help women who are suffering in their country.