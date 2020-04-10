IndiGo, Vistara's Twitter banter is a dose of much-needed quarantine humour

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Apr 10, 2020, 04.26 PM(IST) Edited By: Sonal Gera

IndiGo Airlines Photograph:( Reuters )

On Friday morning, IndiGo kicked off a conversation with Vistara, which in turn invited GoAir to join in their banter session. What followed was the best thing on the internet today -- some much-needed quarantine humour.

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 25 in the face of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the entire world. As part of the restrictions, people have been asked to stay indoors; commercial rail and air travel, metros and interstate movement have been stopped.

With life almost coming to a standstill, a little humour is what it takes to instil hope of a better future. And talking of humour, the one served with a little spice in the corridors of the social media is a major respite.

So how are the likes of IndiGo and Vistara, which otherwise keep busy all the year round, passing their time?

We have some answers.

On Friday morning, IndiGo kicked off a conversation with Vistara, which in turn invited GoAir to join in their banter session.

What followed was the best thing on the internet today -- some much-needed quarantine humour. 

Air Asia chimed in.

And so did SpiceJet.

Delhi airport was also there -- like a true guardian, advising the airlines to keep patience. And pray. And "stay grounded'.

Penguin India came with a wonderful advice -- read books.

"Oh, where would we go with books and music weren’t there to give flight to our imaginations?"

We don't say it... Delhi airport does...

The entire thread won much love from the Twitterverse.

“That’s a beautiful conversation indeed,” said a Twitter user.

Another said, "The sky is missing you birds. Hope to see you all flying soon."

Initially scheduled to end on April 14, the shutdown is now expected to stay put for a few more weeks.

 

