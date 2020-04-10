IndiGo, Vistara's Twitter banter is a dose of much-needed quarantine humour

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 25 in the face of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the entire world. As part of the restrictions, people have been asked to stay indoors; commercial rail and air travel, metros and interstate movement have been stopped.

With life almost coming to a standstill, a little humour is what it takes to instil hope of a better future. And talking of humour, the one served with a little spice in the corridors of the social media is a major respite.

So how are the likes of IndiGo and Vistara, which otherwise keep busy all the year round, passing their time?

We have some answers.

On Friday morning, IndiGo kicked off a conversation with Vistara, which in turn invited GoAir to join in their banter session.

No 😌 @IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say @goairlinesindia? #StayingParkedStayingSafe — Vistara (@airvistara) April 10, 2020 ×

What followed was the best thing on the internet today -- some much-needed quarantine humour.

Totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian? #StayingParkedStayingSafe — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) April 10, 2020 ×

Air Asia chimed in.

Absolutely @goairlinesindia, for now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do! Isn't that right @flyspicejet?! #StayingParkedStayingSafe — AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndian) April 10, 2020 ×

And so did SpiceJet.

@AirAsiaIndian, good to know our thoughts match, like our colours! Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we’re happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right @DelhiAirport?#StayingParkedStayingSafe — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 10, 2020 ×

Delhi airport was also there -- like a true guardian, advising the airlines to keep patience. And pray. And "stay grounded'.

Agree with you @IndiGo6E @airvistara @goairlinesindia @AirAsiaIndian @flyspicejet, the Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now thanks for giving us a reason to smile! Together in the skies, and together on ground too! #WorkFromHub #StayingParkedStayingSafe — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 10, 2020 ×

Penguin India came with a wonderful advice -- read books.

"Oh, where would we go with books and music weren’t there to give flight to our imaginations?"

We don't say it... Delhi airport does...

Oh, where would we go with books and music weren’t there to give flight to our imaginations? — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 10, 2020 ×

The entire thread won much love from the Twitterverse.

“That’s a beautiful conversation indeed,” said a Twitter user.

Another said, "The sky is missing you birds. Hope to see you all flying soon."

Initially scheduled to end on April 14, the shutdown is now expected to stay put for a few more weeks.