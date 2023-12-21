India's Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of electric vehicles in the country

MUMBAI – The state of Uttar Pradesh in India has the highest number of electric vehicles in the country, as per latest data of government in the Lok Sabha.

Infact, the government says there is no slowdown in the sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in India and the sales is only growing compared to last year.

Based on the shared data in the parliament on the status of electric and hybrid vehicle in use in 2023, it can be found that, the states those with highest hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) in use are Uttar Pradesh with around 7.75 lakh vehicles followed by Maharashtra with around 5.17 lakh and Karnataka with around 4 lakh vehicles.

Whereas the states with the highest ELECTRIC Battery-Operated Vehicles (BOV) are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Gujarat.

According to the government data, India currently has around 30 lakh registered EVs on Indian roads. Annual electric vehicle sales in India are expected to reach close to 20 million units by 2030 with bulk of the volumes contributed by electric two and three-wheelers.

Mass mobility, personal mobility, and shared mobility will drive electrification in India in the coming years.

The government of India says that they have been focussing on increasing the share of electric vehicles sold in the country across segments. It has undertaken various initiatives to help drive the demand for EVs in the country including:

- Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India): The government notified Phase-II of FAME India Scheme initially for a period of 5 years w.e.f. April 1, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore.

- Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry: The scheme provides incentives up to 18 per cent for electric vehicles.

- GST on electric vehicles and chargers/ charging stations for electric vehicles has been reduced to 5 per cent.

Also watch | World’s quickest electric vehicle does 0-100 km/h in 0.96 seconds - Battery-operated vehicles will be given green license plates and be exempted from permit requirements.