India's first woman Rafale pilot part of IAF team in Exercise Orion in France
Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, the Indian Air Force's (IAF) first female pilot to fly the Rafale combat aircraft, is part of the IAF contingent taking part in the ongoing multinational Exercise Orion in France. Squadron Leader Singh is in France to take part in the exercise, where India has sent Rafale aircraft for the first time outside the country, IAF officers said, according to a report by the news agency ANI on Wednesday (April 26).
Singh joined the air force in 2017 and was commissioned into the second batch of women fighter pilots. And in 2020, she became the first woman fighter pilot to fly the Rafale. Before this, she flew the MiG-21 Bison.
Squadron Leader Singh is a resident of Varanasi and is part of the IAF's Golden Arrows squadron based in Punjab's Ambala.
Earlier, the IAF sent a woman fighter pilot for the first time to an international exercise in January this year when Squadron Leader Avni Chaturvedi went to Japan for the exercise 'Dharma Guardian'.
About Exercise Orion
The multinational wargame Exercise Orion is taking place at Mont-de-Marsan in France. ANI reported on Wednesday that Orion involves many of France's NATO and other important allies. It is the largest ever multinational exercise being carried out by the French defence forces which have involved their army, navy and air force along with their allies. More than 7,000 NATO troops have taken part in the drill.
Busy Minds, Busier Skies!— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 26, 2023
A detailed pre flight brief is as important as the flight itself.#IAF Air Warriors busy planning their routines during the ongoing #ExOrion 23. pic.twitter.com/up0VCIC22J
The exercise started on April 17 and will continue till May 5. The IAF's contingent comprises four Rafale aircraft, two C-17s, two ll-78 aircraft, and 165 air warriors. According to an official statement, this would be the first overseas exercise for Rafale aircraft.
“Besides the IAF and the FASF, Air Forces from Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the United States would also be flying in this multilateral exercise. Participation in this exercise would further enrich the employment philosophy of the Indian Air Force, by imbibing the best practices from other Air Forces,” the statement added.
On April 17, Emmanuel Lenain, the ambassador of France to India, said, "France warmly welcomes the Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent that will take part in the exercise from today.”
Rafale is the latest aircraft to have been inducted into the IAF. The 36 Rafales have been completely inducted and they have played a significant role in improving India's preparedness along the borders with Pakistan and China.
(With inputs from agencies)
