India’s farmers’ protest: 200 unions to hold mega march in Delhi, 5 key points

India’s national capital is bracing for a political storm again as more than 200 farmers’ unions organise a ‘Delhi Chalo’ march (let’s march to Delhi). Farmers are moving towards Delhi from three neighbouring states—Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. Two of these states are ruled by national ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), while Punjab is ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party.

To avoid any untoward incident, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday (Feb 12) said section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was being implemented across the city with immediate effect. Police have said no permission has been granted for the march and there was an imminent risk of widespread tension and unrest.

Police have also ordered security measures to be beefed up at the border points of the city, and inspection of vehicles will also be conducted, and any vehicle found carrying restricted materials shall not be allowed to enter the city.

Why are farmers protesting? Five key points

The farmers’ protest is against the federal government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The top farm bodies, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, are demanding legislation guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. This was one of the biggest conditions that farmers had put forward in 2021 when they withdrew agitation against three farm laws. The farm laws were later repealed by the government.

Farmers also want the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, including pensions for farmers, workers and also debt waiver.

Farmers are also demanding justice in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The violence broke out in October 2021 when a vehicle in which the son of a top union minister was travelling mowed down several farmers. In total, eight farmers died in the incident.

Delhi police look all set to face the farmers with intensified security arrangements at major border points. Along with this, cranes and earthmovers carrying large containers to block the road have also been deployed at these points.