India's deputy NSA Misri, S. Korea FM prioritise critical technologies ahead of key talks
Story highlights
The dialogue, established as a regular forum since a Korea-India summit in 2014, has played a pivotal role in fostering bilateral cooperation. The third session of such talks took place in India in 2021.
The dialogue, established as a regular forum since a Korea-India summit in 2014, has played a pivotal role in fostering bilateral cooperation. The third session of such talks took place in India in 2021.
In a bid to bolster bilateral ties, India's Deputy National Security Advisor, Vikram Misri, met with South Korea's Foreign Minister, Park Jin, emphasising closer relations and potential collaboration in Critical and Emerging Technologies. This sets the stage for the Fourth South Korea-India Strategic Dialogue, scheduled for later on Tuesday (August 22), further solidifying the robust partnership between the two nations.
During the meeting, both Misri and Park expressed a strong commitment to strengthening their diplomatic and economic bonds. Foreign Minister Park conveyed South Korean President Yoon's eagerness to embark on his India visit in September, where he is scheduled to participate in the G20 Summit.
trending now
Also Read | North Korea threatens 'thermonuclear war' over Camp David summit and US-South Korea drills
Notably, both sides acknowledged the potential for collaboration in Critical and Emerging Technologies.
This recognition underscores their shared aspiration to harness cutting-edge innovations for mutual benefit. The Deputy NSA-level Strategic Dialogue, set to take place later on Tuesday (August 22), promises to deepen the strategic partnership even further.
South Korea's Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo will engage in discussions with his Indian counterpart, Vikram Misri.
The dialogue, established as a regular forum since a Korea-India summit in 2014, has played a pivotal role in fostering bilateral cooperation. The third session of such talks took place in India in 2021.
Watch | Beijing's fruit diplomacy turns sour as China bans imports of Taiwanese mangoes
The increased India and South Korea engagement comes in a year that saw South Korea announcing its Indo-Pacific strategy.
The strategy calls for enhancing a special strategic partnership with India and increasing strategic communication and cooperation through high-level exchanges in the areas of foreign affairs and defence.
The policy also calls for strengthening the foundation for enhanced economic cooperation by upgrading the ROK-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
recommended stories
recommended stories