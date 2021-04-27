India's Covid crisis: Bhutanese express solidarity, country to supply oxygen

As the COVID crisis creates havoc in India, Bhutan will be supplying 40 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen to India. The oxygen will be exported using cryogenic tankers and will come from a new plant from Motanga Industrial Estate in Eastern Bhutan's Samdrup Jongkhar district.

A release from the Indian mission in Bhutan said, "The provision of oxygen by Bhutan will augment India’s efforts to win the fight against COVID-19 and save precious lives" and "this is a practical manifestation of the uniquely close and friendly ties between India and Bhutan."

The plant has been set up by a Bhutanese company SD Cryogenics Gases Pvt Ltd and has a domestic investment of 51 per cent by Bhutan's Cryogenics Gases and FDI component of 49 per cent by Assam-based Indian company Meghalaya Oxygen Pvt Ltd.

Meanwhile, a strong show of support has been seen by the people of Bhutan for India amid the Covid crisis. Many Bhutanese took to Twitter showing solidarity with India. Dechen Namgyal, a Bhutanese medical student tweeted, "This is what Bhutan can do as a friend", Bhutan sending Oxygen to India.

Namgay, a multimedia journalist in Bhutan tweeted, "My thoughts & prayers are with India, every day".

Reading several Indian articles that #Assam will be importing oxygen from #Bhutan - trying to verify it on our side. It'd make many Bhutanese happy to know we can reciprocate #India's goodwill towards us in some way, if true.



My thoughts & prayers are with India, everyday. 🙏🏻 — namgay (@namgayzam) April 26, 2021 ×

Tenzing Lamsang, Editor of The Bhutanese Newspaper recalling his student days in Delhi tweeted said,"I am so so sorry for what is happening to some of the warmest & most generous people on earth."

My entire education has been in India including 3 yrs of college in DU & 2 years of work as a journalist in Delhi.



I am so so sorry for what is happening to some of the warmest & most generous people on earth. They don’t deserve this.



My prayers that you all come through this. — Tenzing Lamsang (@TenzingLamsang) April 26, 2021 ×

A board at a coffee shop in Bhutan had written, "can we just take a moment today and pray for India"

India has reported over 300,000 Covid cases daily for the last few days. New Delhi, via its mission, has been trying to get oxygen and has got the first consignment from Saudi Arabia. The country so far has also been able to bring oxygen containers from Singapore, UAE, and Thailand.