/Indian Railways install first solar panels between tracks at BLW Varanasi

The Ministry of Railways has installed the first solar panels between railway tracks at Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), Varanasi. As per the reports, this is the country’s first removable solar panel system placed between railway tracks. Officials say it could become a model for generating renewable power without acquiring additional land. The Ministry of Railways shared this update on X on Monday.

The solar track system

As per the Railway Ministry, the pilot project involves 70 metres of solar panels (28 panels, 15 KWp) placed between tracks inside Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW). These panels are designed to be removable, allowing maintenance, etc., to be easy when needed.

Reports says If this model is expanded, it could generate about 3.21 lakh units (kWh) of electricity per kilometre every year. This can be enough to power station operations, signalling, or even feeding into the grid.

Indian Railways’ clean energy push

This solar project is part of Indian Railways’ net-zero emissions target by 2030. Over the past few years, the Railways has commissioned rooftop solar plants at stations and depots and invested in large-scale renewable projects.

In another milestone, Western Railway recently commissioned India’s first 2×25 kV electric traction system on the Nagda–Khachrod section of Ratlam Division. The system, powered by two Scott-connected 100 MVA transformers, promises more efficient electricity delivery for trains.

Using Solar Energy in Railways

Rail transport medium is one of India’s largest consumers of electricity and diesel. By using solar energy in underutilised spaces like track gaps, the Railways could cut costs and emissions at the same time. As per the officials