Indian flag flies at half-mast out of respect for departed Amir of Kuwait

In a gesture signifying close India-Kuwait ties, the Indian flag was at half-mast in the country and at all the Indian missions across the world on Sunday as New Delhi paid its homage to departed Amir of Kuwait, Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Amir died last week on 29th September. He had served as the foreign minister of the country for over forty years and Amir for over fourteen years.

India's envoy to Kuwait, Sibi George called him a "great friend and well-wisher" of India.

"He contributed immensely in building our bilateral partnership. He visited India several occasions including his memorable State visit," said George.

"As Amir, he welcomed several hundreds of thousands of Indians to Kuwait. We cherish his special liking for Indians and the special care he took for Indians here," he added.

Over one million Indian community members are present in Kuwait, making them the largest expatriate community in the West Asian country.

The Envoy said, "with his passing away, the Indian Community in Kuwait has also lost a benevolent leader who showered special care and affection on them. Indians today are loved and respected in this country.".

The Indian flag was at half-mast at the Indian mission in Kuwait, with Indian diplomats and officials marking 2 minutes of silence in his honour at 11 am local time.

The Indian President and Prime Minister had also sent out condolence message on the demise of Kuwaiti leader. PM Modi in his message said,"His highness played a leading role in strengthening our bilateral relations, and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait". External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited the Kuwaiti Embassy in New Delhi to sign the condolence book.