Indian Coast Guard comes to the aid of Pakistani national who suffered heart attack on high seas

The Indian Coast Guard last week helped a Pakistani national who suffered a heart attack on high seas.

The Pakistan national Captain Badar Hasnain, master of vessel MV Haykal, suffered a heart stroke on 13 July, 2020 while the vessel was en route Gopalpur Port, Odisha.

The Indian coast guard immediately responded to the request for medical assistance and evacuated him to a hospital in Visakhapatnam for treatment.

Initial diagnosis at Queen’s NRI Hospital, Visakhapatnam pointed out that he suffered from “Hypoxic Ischemic Encehalopthy” and was further recommended his treatment to continue in the hospital.

His condition has now stabilized and he left for Pakistan on Monday via Attari Wagah Border.

Captain Hasnain’s daughter has appreciated the humanitarian gesture of the Indian government and efforts of doctors at the hospital to provide him with medical treatment.