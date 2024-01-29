Indian assistance in Papua New Guinea transported on Australian Air Force plane

In a remarkable display of international cooperation, Indian assistance worth US$1 million to Papua New Guinea was efficiently transported within the country's borders on an Australian Air Force plane. The assistance, comprising crucial relief supplies, was dispatched to Kimbe from Port Moresby, underscoring the collaborative efforts between India and Australia in responding to humanitarian crises in the country.

The capital of the West New Britain province of Papua New Guinea, Kimbe, received much-needed aid following a devastating volcanic eruption of Mt Ulawun. The eruption prompted an urgent plea for assistance, to which India swiftly responded with a generous relief package.

Responding to immediate requirements of PNG, emergency 🇮🇳 relief assistance worth US$ 1 million gifted by India, was airlifted to Kimbe (from Port Moresby) by @AusAirForce @AusHCPNG , for onward distribution within West New Britain province. A friend in need is a friend indeed ! pic.twitter.com/wiQtzFetcO — India in PNG (@ind_png) January 29, 2024 ×

Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea expressed profound gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for India's rapid and substantial response to the crisis. India's assistance package included essential items such as tents, sleeping mats, hygiene kits, meals ready to eat, and water storage tanks, catering to the immediate needs of the affected population.