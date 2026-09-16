/India warns against Pakistan-made fairness creams, confirms presence of 'excessive heavy metals'

India's drug regulator has issued a public health alert against sale and distribution of two unauthorised cosmetics products with excessive heavy metals labelled as "Made in Pakistan." The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) issued the warning against ‘Goree Beauty Cream’ and ‘Chandni Whitening Cream,’ - both ‘Made in Pakistan.’ The drug regulator confirmed that these cosmetics products are "unauthorised and and contain excessive heavy metals." The DCGI said that the consumers should not purchase these cosmetics products and not use such and similarly named cosmetic products if purchased.
Sharing the pictures of the two cosmetic products, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) said in a statement that these “are unauthorised and contain excessive heavy metals beyond the specified limits which may pose health risk to the consumers including toxic effects.” It also said that these two cosmetic products were not issued a registration certificate for import by the competent authority for sale in India.
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“Cosmetic products used by consumers must be safe for the public. Their manufacturing and import are regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Cosmetics Rules, 2020,” the public notice, dated September 8, said. The standards for cosmetic products are published by the Bureau of lndian Standards (BlS).
Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi said that for the import of cosmetics, the products must be registered with the Central Licensing Authority in accordance with the prescribed rules. “The CDSCO through test and analysis has verified that following cosmetic products are have not been issued registration certificate for import by the competent authority for sale in lndia,” the notice said.
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Consumers were also told that in case of violations observed in label, they should report it to the respective State Drugs Controller for the products manufactured in lndia and the DCGI for the imported cosmetics products. It also warned concerned establishments/individuals not to sell, distribute or advertise these products.Regulatory Enforcements Units were also urged to ensure that such unauthorized cosmetics products are not sold in their jurisdiction.