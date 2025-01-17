An Indian court awarded death penalty to a couple for murdering six people in their family in 2020. Ajay Singh and his wife Rupa Singh, from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, killed Singh's brother, his wife, two children and the parents. They were convicted on December 16, 2024.

What's the case?

Ajay Singh's sister Durgawati was the first to file a complaint against the couple at Banthra Police Station in May 2020. She alleged that the couple, along with their underage son, planned and killed the family members using a chopper and a gun.

She alleged that Ajay was worried that his father would sell his property and would give the money to his brother and wife. He allegedly used to ask for money from his father.

During the hearing, the prosecutor presented the right witnesses and 31 documents against the couple.

In a similar conviction, the Orissa high court sentenced the death penalty to life in prison for nine people on Wednesday (Jan 15) in a triple murder case of 2016.

They were sentenced to death in 2021 by a court in Rayagada district for killing three members of a family. The deceased includes two women who were alleged of performing witchcraft.

Later on, a division bench comprising Justices S K Sahoo and R K Pattnaik thought that the death penalty is unwarranted and a life imprisonment would be appropriate.

Both victims and killers were residents of Kitum village under Puttasingh police station of Rayagada district.

(With inputs from agencies)