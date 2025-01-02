ANI | A toddler who had fallen into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Kiratpur village, Rajasthan, and was rescued after more than nine days of a prolonged and challenging operation, passed away.

Despite extensive efforts to save the 3-year-old, her health deteriorated, and she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

Principal Medical Officer Chaitanya Rawat said, "The health condition of the girl was not right... A team of three doctors examined her."

Following the examination, the girl's body was moved to the mortuary. "The body has been shifted to the mortuary. Her postmortem is underway," Rawat added. The findings of the medical team have been documented and submitted for further investigation.

The girl had fallen into the borewell in Kiratpur village, Kotputli, Rajasthan, sparking a swift and coordinated rescue effort. The incident occurred on the morning of December 23, and authorities immediately launched a rescue operation to free the child.

Authorities, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration, worked tirelessly to ensure her safe recovery.

On Sunday (December 29), officials explained that the construction of a tunnel to reach the girl was facing increased challenges due to the rocky terrain of the tunnel route. Additionally, the significant temperature difference between the top and bottom of the tunnel was also posing difficulties for the rescue operation.

According to the officials, the operation reached a crucial point on Thursday night (December 26), with the BANI-plan being implemented and a casing pipe being lowered into the hole next to the borewell.

The girl had fallen into the borewell while playing in an agricultural field owned by her father on December 23 in Kiratpur village.

