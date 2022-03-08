India to resume regular international flights from March 27

The Indian government on Tuesday said it has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services in the country from March 27 as part of the summer schedule 2022.

The government had suspended operations of international commercial passenger services on March 23, 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The government said after increased global vaccination coverage and in consultation with stakeholders it decided to resume scheduled commercial flights in India.

After deliberation with stakeholders &keeping in view the decline in the #COVID19 caseload,we have decided to resume international travel from Mar 27 onwards.Air Bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter.With this step,I’m confident the sector will reach new heights! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 8, 2022 ×

"The suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India, thus, stands extended only upto 2359 hrs IST till March 26 and air bubble arrangements shall accordingly be extended," it said.

The government added that the flight operations will be subject to "strict adherence to the ministry of health & family welfare guidelines for international travel. India had planned to resume flight operations in December last year but it had to be pushed back due surge in Omicron variant cases in the country and across the world.

