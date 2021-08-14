India to provide refuge to Afghans amid deteriorating situation, plans afoot

The Indian government will be providing refuge to Afghans as the country plunges into crisis with the Taliban making territorial gains.

These are Afghans who worked closely with India and others who are now vulnerable such as journalists, writers, activists, minorities, and more. The visas will be given to all Afghan National irrespective of religion and primarily on case by case basis.

The plans are afoot but the number of locals getting refuge is still unknown. These nationals will be on long-term visas to India.

Several other countries, such as the US, have initiated similar action plans to protect the locals of Afghans who are now being targetted by the Taliban. The US is currently processing visas of many Afghans who supported them at a processing facility at Kabul's Hamid Karzai airport. Similarly, Canada has announced plans to resettle 20,000 Afghans, including women leaders, human rights workers, and reporters.

Meanwhile, New Delhi continues to monitor the evolving situation, as the situation deteriorates in the country. Taliban has made rapid territorial gains with provincial capital after provincial capital falling. Last week, India brought back 50 of its nationals from Mazar-e-sharif as the city was surrounded by advancing Taliban fighters. India could likely also bring back all non-essential staff from its embassy in Kabul soon.

When it comes to Indian consulates, India has withdrawn diplomats from both, Kandahar and Mazar consulates. Both consulates are now being run by locals. Regular security advisories have been issued by the Indian embassy in Kabul asking its nationals to return back to India by the earliest commercial flight. In its fourth security advisory on August 12, Indian mission in Kabul said, "All Indian nationals in Afghanistan are once again requested to strictly adhere to the measures advocated."

Indian mission had earlier issues advisories on June 29, July 24, and August 10. India has nearly 1,500 Indian citizens in Afghanistan, involved in various development works.