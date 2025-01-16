The Indian Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (January 15) approved the establishment of the Third Launch Pad (TLP) at ISRO’s spaceport Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The Indian Government envisages the construction of the TLP and related facilities at a cost of Rs. 3985 crore (approx. $460 million) within a span of four years.

Advertisment

Also Read | ISRO's SpaDeX Mission successful: India becomes 4th nation to accomplish space docking

At present, the Indian spaceport at Sriharikota is equipped with two launchpads. The first launchpad is meant for smaller rockets such as the PSLV and SSLV, and the GSLV Mk2, while the second launchpad is capable of launching all rockets right from the smallest SSLV to the largest LVM3. However, the first launchpad has served for more than 30 years, whereas the second launchpad has served for more than 20 years.

Also Read | Donald Trump inauguration: Key events, performers, and security details. All you need to know

Advertisment

The Third Launch Pad project is meant to enable the launch of Next Generation Launch Vehicles (NGLV) of ISRO and also to support as a standby launch pad for the Second Launch Pad at Sriharikota. This will also enhance the launch capacity for future Indian human spaceflight missions.

Also Read | Trump is not the first US president to think about buying Greenland. A look at the geopolitics of the Arctic

The TLP will support the more capable semi-cryogenic engine variant of the LVM3 rocket and also the scaled-up version of India’s proposed NGLV rocket. The new launch pad will be built with maximum industry participation, fully utilising ISRO’s experience in establishing the earlier launch pads and maximally sharing the existing launch complex facilities.

Advertisment

Also Read | Gaza ceasefire: Biden and Trump - two presidents, one truce, who gets the credit?

The TLP project will boost the Indian Space ecosystem by enabling higher launch frequencies and the national capacity to undertake human spaceflight and space exploration missions such as regular missions to the proposed Indian space station and manned missions to the moon.