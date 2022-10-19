India: Tharoor concedes defeat, Kharge set to be Congress party president

Senior Congress leader and a candidate for the party president post, Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday conceded defeat to rival Mallikarjuan Kharge. Tharoor admitting defeat comes hours after his faction alleged that voting had been rigged in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and demanded the 'vote count' be removed from the final result.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor posted a congratulatory message to Kharge and thanked colleagues for their support.

"It is a great honour & a huge responsibility to be President of @INCIndia &I wish @Kharge ji all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues,& to carry the hopes& aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India," tweeted Tharoor.

