India: Supreme Court orders Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party to vacate headquarters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has been given a deadline by the Supreme Court to vacate its headquarters which stands on the plot of land allotted to the High Court.

The party will have to vacate the place by June 15.

Taking into consideration the upcoming general election, a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also allowed AAP to apply to the Land and Development Office of the Government of India for allotment of the alternate land in accordance with the law in the meantime.

"In view of the impending general elections, we grant time until June 15, 2024, to vacate the premises," the court said.

Respect SC's order to vacate the Delhi office, says AAP

The party released a statement saying that it respected the court's order to vacate its offices in Delhi's Rouse Avenue further expressing hope that it would be allotted land in the same location soon.

Priyanka Kakkar, the AAP's chief national spokesperson, said, "We respect the Supreme Court. The apex court has also directed that the Centre's L&DO (Land and Development Office) allot an alternative land for the AAP's office as soon as possible."

"We hope that the BJP will not do any regressive, discriminatory or dirty politics and, without further delay, allot land for the AAP's office premises at the same location where all the other national parties have been allotted land for office use in Delhi," Kakkar said.

At the time of the hearing in the court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the Aam Aadmi Party had encroached on the land since 2017.

The court also underscored that the AAP was not a lawful occupant of the land after 2017.

However, senior Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the national capital's ruling party, submitted that the AAP was one of the six national parties and is entitled to land in the New Delhi municipal area, under its status.

"They are telling us as a national party we get nothing. I'm given (land in) Badarpur while everyone else is in better places. A particular government does not want me to be flourishing and working," Singhvi said.