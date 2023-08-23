India: Several flights delayed or diverted amid rainfall; IMD issues warning for these states | Check

As heavy rain lashes several parts of India, several flights have been impacted. On X (formally Twitter), Indigo Airlines shared that various upcoming flights are expected to be delayed and urged its passengers to keep a tab on the flight's status.

The tweet read, "Multiple flight schedules are expected to be impacted in #Bareilly #Dibrugarh #Shillong #Jabalpur #Kathmandu due to inclement weather. You may keep a tab on your flight status by visiting http://ki.show/Trgpq7. For any assistance, feel free to DM us."

#6ETravelAdvisory: Multiple flight schedules are expected to be impacted in #Dehradun #Dharamshala #Pantnagar #Deoghar #Chandigarh due to inclement weather. You may keep a tab on your flight status by visiting https://t.co/jmvCH8bZpD. For any assistance, feel free to DM us. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 23, 2023

Similarly, Vistara on X in a series of tweets informed its passengers that several flights have been diverted or returned due to bad weather conditions.

The tweet read, "#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK617 from Delhi to Dehradun (DEL-DED) has returned to Delhi (DEL) due to bad weather at Dehradun airport and is expected to arrive in Delhi at 1600 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates."

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK802 from Bengaluru to Delhi (BLR-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to Air Traffic Congestion and bad weather at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Amritsar at 2250 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) August 22, 2023

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK852 from Mumbai to Dehradun (BOM-DED) has diverted to Delhi (DEL) due to bad weather at Dehradun airport and is expected to arrive in Delhi at 1600 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) August 22, 2023

Latest weather update:

The monsoon season in India continues, as the national capital on Wednesday morning saw a fresh spell of showers and is expected to continue throughout the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert, warning of moderate rain in parts of the city. It additionally predicted light rain showers on Thursday as well.

In a tweet, the Met Department issued a " very heavy to heavy rainfall" warning for Himachal Pradesh. The weather agency in a series of tweets issued "orange alerts" for northeastern states like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengala and Sikkim. The IMD predicted heavy rainfall from August 22-25 across India.

In Himachal Pradesh, recent landslides and flash floods extensively damaged industrial hubs like Baddi and Parwanoo. The general secretary of the Parwanoo Industries Association (PIA) Sarthak Taneja said that the floods impacted industries worth millions of dollars.

(With inputs from agencies)

