/India's IndiGo launches cheaper tickets for passengers: Is it related to ATF price reduction? - All about 'Lite' fare

IndiGo on Wednesday (July 1) has announced a new fare option ‘IndiGo Lite’ for its customers, who want a lower base fare and prefer paying only for the services they use. The company has said that the Lite option is an “entry level fare” for those customers with only cabin-baggage. With an aim to offer greater flexibility and control over customer's travel spends, IndiGo said that Lite fare will be available for flights across domestic and international, non-stop routes for one-way, roundtrip, and multicity journeys, for both adult and child passengers.

Is it related to ATF price reduction?

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This comes soon after India cut aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by about Rs 5 per litre as global crude oil prices reduced. However, Indigo's new initiative is not related to Indian government's move. The ease in global oil price comes amid a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran after months of war that disrupted the major shipping route - the Strait of Hormuz. ATF will now cost around Rs 110 per litre in Delhi, according to a PTI report. The step by the Indian government came a day after it revised export duties on petrol, diesel and ATF for the fortnight beginning July 1, while leaving excise duties on petrol and diesel sold domestically unchanged.

All about 'Lite' fare