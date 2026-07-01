/India's IndiGo launches cheaper tickets for passengers: Is it related to ATF price reduction? - All about 'Lite' fare

IndiGo on Wednesday (July 1) has announced a new fare option ‘IndiGo Lite’ for its customers, who want a lower base fare and prefer paying only for the services they use. The company has said that the Lite option is an “entry level fare” for those customers with only cabin-baggage. With an aim to offer greater flexibility and control over customer's travel spends, IndiGo said that Lite fare will be available for flights across domestic and international, non-stop routes for one-way, roundtrip, and multicity journeys, for both adult and child passengers.
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Is it related to ATF price reduction?
This comes soon after India cut aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by about Rs 5 per litre as global crude oil prices reduced. However, Indigo's new initiative is not related to Indian government's move. The ease in global oil price comes amid a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran after months of war that disrupted the major shipping route - the Strait of Hormuz. ATF will now cost around Rs 110 per litre in Delhi, according to a PTI report. The step by the Indian government came a day after it revised export duties on petrol, diesel and ATF for the fortnight beginning July 1, while leaving excise duties on petrol and diesel sold domestically unchanged.
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All about 'Lite' fare
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- IndiGo launches ‘IndiGo Lite’ which they have defined as an new entry-level Economy fare for passengers travelling light.
- The bookings for customers who want to use the Lite opens from July 1, 2026.
- Tickets can be booked for travel scheduled on July 15, 2026 or after that
- Indigo said that the Lite benefit for now is only available on company's direct channels – website, mobile app and contact centre.
- It said that the process is applicable on domestic and international non-stop flights as well as valid for one-way, round-trip and multi-city bookings.
- Indigo also clarified that there is no age bar and the facility is available for both adult and child passengers.
- The company said that the Lite facility will strictly follow 7 kg cabin baggage only