India reports 55,342 new COVID-19 cases; infections rise to 7.18 million

India has reported a spike of 55,342 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours taking the infection tally to 71,75,881.

According to the data by the Ministry on Health and Family Welfare, deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 706 to 109,856.

There are 8,38,729 active cases in the country and 6,227,295 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

With 2,12,905 active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 8,89,45,107 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Monday.

The MoHFW said that the trend of declining average daily cases is being witnessed over the past five weeks."After a month, on October 9, active cases fell below the 9 lakhs mark and have steadily followed a downward slope since," the MoHFW said.

Globally, at least 37,575,650 cases and 1,077,849 deaths have been officially registered.