India reports 42,909 new COVID-19 infections, Kerala logs 29,836 cases

India reported 42,909 new COVID-19 cases and 380 related fatalities in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

Here, of the total cases reported in the country, Kerala logged 29,836 fresh cases of this virus yesterday and 75 fatalities. The test positivity rate is at a historic high of 19.67 per cent.

With this, the total death toll in the country touched 4,38,210 including the fresh fatalities. Of the 380 fresh fatalities, 75 deaths were from Kerala, 131 deaths were from Maharashtra, 67 deaths were from Odisha and the rest 107 deaths were reported from the rest of the states.

The total cases in the country are 3,26,95,030 with 3,76,324 active cases. Active cases account for 1.15 per cent of the total cases.

The total recoveries reached 3,19,23,405 wherein 34,763 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. Following this, the recovery rate is currently at 97.51 per cent.

Of the 52.01 crore total tests conducted so far, daily positivity rate reported stands at 3.02 per cent. Also, the weekly positivity rate is at 2.41 per cent that is less than 3 per cent for last 66 days.

52,01,46,525 samples have been tested till date wherein 14,19,990 samples were tested yesterday to detect the virus, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research.

As a part of the ongoing vaccination drive, 63.43 crore vaccine doses have been administered till date in the country. India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday that a revised Covid-19 testing strategy is being introduced in the state in the wake of 71 per cent out of total population eligible to be vaccinated taking at least first dose of the vaccine against Coronavirus.