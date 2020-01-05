'India remains deeply concerned about the levels of tension': Jaishankar to Zarif 

India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Sunday said that he spoke to Iran foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and added ''India remains deeply concerned about the levels of tension''.

''Just concluded a conversation with FM @JZarif of Iran. Noted that developments have taken a very serious turn. India remains deeply concerned about the levels of tension. We agreed to remain in touch,'' Jaishankar tweeted a short while ago.

The Middle East region is tensed after the United States killed Qasem Suleimani, the 62-year-old head of Iran’s Quds Force, and one of the most powerful men in the Middle East.

While Iran vowed retaliation Trump hit back at Iran today and said that United States has identified 52 sites in Iran and would hit them "very fast and very hard" if threats to the US are not stopped.