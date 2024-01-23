India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Jan 23) commemorated the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which is also observed as Parakram Diwas (Day of Valour).

PM Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and others paid floral tributes to Netaji at Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament Building).

The Indian prime minister then highlighted Netaji's contribution to India's freedom. #WATCH | Delhi: On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders paid floral tributes to Netaji at Samvidhan Sadan. pic.twitter.com/62klyEI0sb — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024 ×

"Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom continues to inspire," wrote PM Modi on X. Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom continues to inspire. pic.twitter.com/OZP6cJBgeC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024 ×

India's President Droupadi Murmu also paid her respects to the freedom fighter underlining his extraordinary commitment to the cause of India's independence.

"I pay my tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, observed as Parakram Diwas! Netaji demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the cause of India's freedom. His unparalleled courage and charisma inspired Indians to fight fearlessly against colonial rule. His powerful personality had a profound impact on our freedom struggle. The nation will always remember Netaji with utmost gratitude." President Droupadi Murmu posted on X. President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan on his birth anniversary observed as Parakram Diwas. pic.twitter.com/NPXXy264Ty — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2024 ×

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also remembered Netaji on his birth anniversary and in a post on X wrote, "Remembering the fearless leader, #Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Parakram Diwas. His indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to India's independence continue to inspire us all." Remembering the fearless leader, #Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Parakram Diwas.



His indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to India's independence continue to inspire us all. Netaji’s clarion call for freedom, encapsulated in the… — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) January 23, 2024 ×

Further quoting Netaji's iconic words, "Give me blood and I shall give you freedom," Dhankhar laid stress on how these words reverberate through history as a rallying cry for liberty.

He concluded his tweet by stating, "May this day serve as a reminder to keep Bharat first, and to work tirelessly towards a united, prosperous, and free India."