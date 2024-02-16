India: PM Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS in Haryana's Rewari

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his visit to the northern state of Haryana, laid the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rewari on Friday (Feb 16).

He also laid the foundation stones of other multiple development projects related to urban transport, health, rail and tourism sectors respectively worth more than 11,76,857 USD.

AIIMS-Rewari will be built at a cost of over 1,98,752.73 USD on 203 acres of land in Majra Bhalkhi village.

The officials said that the residents of Haryana and the adjoining states would greatly benefit from the opening of the medical institute because of the healthcare facilities that it will provide.

Established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the project, with a total length of 28.5 km, is set to create a passage between Millennium City Centre and Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and also connect it with the existing metro network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City.

Apart from this, the Indian prime minister also inaugurated a newly constructed Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar, Kurukshetra, which is designed to bring the narrative of the Mahabharata and the teachings of the Gita to life.

PM Modi also flagged off a new train service between Rohtak-Meham-Hansi, in Rewari which is set to cut down on the travel time between Rohtak and Hisar.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar felicitated PM Modi and said, "This is a special occasion when PM Modi is amongst us... When you (PM Modi) were the CM in Gujarat in 2013 and people were seeing you as the PM, you started your campaign from Rewari...Today, you are fulfilling the aspiration and dream of the people of Rewari by giving AIIMS to them..."

2024 में 400 पार...



AIIMS रेवाड़ी, गुरुग्राम मेट्रो विस्तारीकरण, रोहतक-हांसी नई रेलवे लाइन जैसी बड़ी परियोजनाओं के लिए आभार मोदी जी !



रेवाड़ी से प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी का पुराना रिश्ता रहा है और आज उनके स्वागत में उमड़े जनसमूह ने जो आशीर्वाद… pic.twitter.com/kz40dIHYf5 — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) February 16, 2024 ×

"The Metro station project in Gurugram will not only help people from Gurugram or the country but also those foreign companies who are here to invest... In the last 10 years, the way you have guided us, especially after the Pran Pratistha (Ram Mandir), has increased trust in our leadership...," CM Khattar added.