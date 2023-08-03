India: Opposition parties demand early scheduling of no-confidence debate

India’s major opposition parties on Wednesday (August 2) demanded the speaker of the lower house of the Indian Parliament (Lok Sabha) reschedule the no-confidence debate to an earlier date.

Members of the so-called INDIA alliance wrote a letter to Speaker Om Birla to make it clear that they were not happy with the discussions to be held on the last three days of the ongoing monsoon session.

Outlook India quoted a senior INDIA alliance member as saying, “We told the Speaker that the government is using this opportunity to pass a number of bills and we want to participate in the discussion. If the no-confidence discussion takes place at the earliest, then we can participate in the discussion on the legislative agenda.”

No-confidence motion vs censure motion

According to media reports, opposition parties are considering moving either a no-confidence or censure motion in the upper house of the parliament or Rajya Sabha.

While a no-confidence is moved against the government or the Council of Ministers, a censure motion is regarded as a strong reprimand by the legislature and can be moved against both individuals and the Council of Ministers. Censure motion is also used to condemn certain policies or legislations introduced by the government.

Watch: Indian Opposition Parties move on no-confidence motion

It must be noted that while a no-confidence motion can only be tabled in the Lok Sabha, a Censure motion can be moved in both houses of the parliament, giving opportunity for the opposition to take the debate to the Rajya Sabha, where India’s ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) lacks an absolute majority.

Opposition parties to stage a walkout from Lok Sabha

INDIA alliance members are also planning to stage a walkout from the Lok Sabha during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s reply to the debate on Delhi Services Bill.

“We might not get involved in the voting or division on the Delhi Services bill in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, we will definitely seek a division,” a senior opposition leader said.

“In the Lok Sabha, the numbers are heavily tilted towards the ruling dispensation. We can give a tougher fight in the Rajya Sabha,” added another opposition leader.