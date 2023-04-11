India: Netizens outraged over dubbed Ramayana video playing inside Noida pub

The manager and franchise owner of a resto-bar in Noida, Uttar Pradesh were arrested for playing a purportedly dubbed video of the TV serial Ramayana inside the premises on a big screen. The video had gone viral and netizens were demanding action against the bar. Some of them even threatened that if action isn't taken against the bar, they will resort to vandalism.

The arrested include co-owner Manak Agarwal and manager Abhishek Soni. The DJ is currently in Chennai, the police officer said.

Lord Ram and demon king Ravana were seen on the screen as modern music played in the backdrop. People were apparently offended by the video clip, saying that it mocks the Hindu religion.

Police acted quickly once the video started circulating on social media and people expressed anger over it. An FIR was lodged in the matter.

"The video went viral on social media on Monday morning and is said to be from Lord of the Drinks resto-bar located in the Gardens Galleria mall. Taking cognisance of the matter immediately, an FIR was lodged at Sector 39 police station," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Avasthy said.

"Three people - the resto bar's co-owner, its manager and the DJ who played the video were booked after the police suo motu took cognisance of the clips," Avasthy told PTI.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, or likely to disturb public tranquillity) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), the police said.

(With inputs from agencies)

