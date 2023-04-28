India | Meet the 'Blood man of Kashmir' who has donated 182 pints in 42 years

Kashmir has always had some amazing inspiring stories and one such story is of Shabir Hussain Khan. Khan is also known as the 'Blood man of Kashmir' as he has donated over 182 pints of blood in the last 42 years saving hundreds of lives of people in need of blood in the Kashmir valley.

Shabir Hussain Khan's story started in 1980 when his friend met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir summer capital in Srinagar. He went to the hospital to donate blood for his friend and since then he has donated 182 pints of blood in the last four decades. Not only has he donated blood hundreds of times but also organised over 1200 blood donation camps across the union territory.

''I started over 40 years ago around 1980 in the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar Medical College. My friend had an accident, and I went to donate blood for him, but then I continued to donate blood. It created some beautiful satisfaction in my heart, as I belong to a BPL family, and I used to see people in trouble finding it difficult to get blood in these hospitals. I thought it is the best thing to do for humanity. Our Islam also teaches us the same. I have donated 182 pints of blood since 1980, I have organised more than 1200 blood donation camps across the valley, '' said Shabir Hussain Khan, volunteer blood donor.

Khan has been called the biggest life saver of the union territory. He says he will keep donating his blood till the time he is alive. As his blood group is O negative making him a universal donor, he says saving lives is his life's mission and the best satisfaction as well.

''I had only and only thought that Allah will bless me if I help the people in need. My blood group is O negative, and a lot of children require it and I feel proud that I am able to help. Allah had decided this for me, and I think it is the best thing that could have happened to me. When humans donate blood, they leave everything in the hands of God. People pray for me all the time and I have made this promise to myself that I will keep donating my blood till I am alive, '' said Shabir Hussain Khan, Volunteer Blood Donor.

Shabir has been continuously doing awareness programmes across the Kashmir valley and inspiring thousands of youngsters to donate blood for people in need. He has been motivating people to donate blood. Shabir also held blood donation camps during the peak of corona time for the people in need.

Shabir's only wish is that the government of India recognises his and the efforts of other blood donors in the valley. Shabir has not received a single government award for being the highest blood donor of the union territory.

''Government does not recognise our efforts, ten times my name was sent for state award but did get it. I hope there is a scheme for blood donors. They need to be appreciated for their work. They need the government to appreciate their efforts. The refreshments for the donors are nothing, '' said Shabir Hussain Khan, volunteer blood donor.

Shabir Hussain Khan's journey in blood donation started decades ago and he continues to save lives of people without getting anything in return.